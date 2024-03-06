'That’s Super Random': Internet Trolls Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck As They Clean Trash In Theatres After Watching Dune 2

Rekindled flames Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to captivate headlines with their renewed romance. The high-profile couple, who recently reignited their relationship, are making waves yet again. On Monday evening, the duo attended a screening of Dune 2 at a Los Angeles theater, showcasing their down-to-earth demeanor. Surprising onlookers, Affleck and Lopez were spotted cleaning up after themselves once the movie concluded, further endearing themselves to fans with their humility and relatability.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck clean their trash in theaters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed their commitment to cleanliness after attending a screening of Dune 2 at a Los Angeles theater on Monday evening. Following the movie, the high-profile couple were seen tidying up their own area, dispelling any notion of them being litterbugs.

“Dune 2 was AMAZING,” shared a user alongside a video they uploaded. “Post-credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us lol.”

In the brief video, the casually attired couple was captured tidying up their seats. In the video, one can see that Lopez was holding a brimming soda and popcorn bucket. Fans promptly expressed their admiration and approval for their actions.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Calling Off 2003 Wedding With Ben Affleck, Says Didn't Feel Like They 'Were Going To Make It'

Advertisement

Fans react to J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s trash cleaning

Many fans quickly shared their reactions to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s cleaning their trash.

One X user wrote, “Respect for taking their things and cleaning the sofa 😄,” and another said, “Haha that’s super random.”

Another fan praised the couple, saying, “So many people just leave their food & drinks behind in public places like this, it’s disgusting. Shoutout them 🤞🏼,” and one more expressed, “This video reassures me that celebrities are just normal people like us ❤️.”

Many other fans criticized and complained for violating their privacy and posting their video without consent. One person wrote, “Do we ever stop capturing people and just let them live?” and another said, “Normalize not recording people and posting on the internet without their consent.”

Lopez has been occupied with promoting her new Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. In this documentary, she delves into her romance with the Argo star, spanning over decades. Their journey began when they first got engaged in 2002, having met on the set of the movie Gigli. However, just before their planned nuptials, they decided to call off the wedding.

Subsequently, Lopez welcomed twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who recently treated them to an adventurous trip to Japan to celebrate their birthday. On the other hand, Ben Affleck shares three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

In a surprising turn of events, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Romance With Ben Affleck At Her Movie Premiere: 'It Wasn't A Fairytale'