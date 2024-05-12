That's That Me Birthday': Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With Nod To New Single Espresso

Renowned American singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter is making headlines as she recently shared a series of throwback pics from childhood, celebrating her 25th birthday.

Carpenter took to Instagram on Saturday, May 11, to delight her fans with her early childhood pictures. The Tall Girl movie actress posted three snaps, playing her latest new single, Espresso, in the background.

Sabrina Carpenter is one of the most successful singer-actors of her generation. She has worked on several big-budgeted projects and collaborated with top pantheons in the entertainment industry. Her incredible body of work has earned her critical acclaim over the years, helping her build a reputation for herself.

Carpenter turned 25 on Saturday, May 11, and to mark this special occasion, she decided to share a series of throwback images from her childhood, delighting millions of her fans with her never-seen-before snaps.

The Horns movie actress took to Instagram and posted three images of herself from her childhood. The first picture featured a toddler-aged Carpenter smiling as she posed for the camera, dressed in her red Ohio State University shirt. The singer shared two more shots with a caption, "That’s that me birthday."

In addition, she played off her latest chart-topping single, Espresso, in the background of her images, making her birthday post even more special. As soon her post went viral on social media, fans rushed to her comment section to fill sweet birthday wishes for the singer, as one user,@sabrina_video, wrote, “Happy birthday queen !!!! so thankful for you and your art every day. love you so much have the best day ever angel.”

About Sabrina Carpenter's latest single Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter is a multi-talented artist who has continued to captivate her fans with her silver-screen performances and unbelievable songs.

The singer recently released her latest song, Espresso, along with a music video on YouTube on April 11, 2024. The video has already amassed 23 million views. The 25-year-old artist previously appeared on The Zane Lowe Show and opened up about how she created her latest music piece.

Recalling the writing process she said, "was a very, very quick process,” adding, “From start to finish, I think that’s why you can kind of feel how fun it is. There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd.”

