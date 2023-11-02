'That's the end of the story': Mauricio Umansky dishes on relationship with Kyle Richards amidst separation, reveals if he's watching RHOBH 13

The news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation came as a massive shock to everyone and their changing dynamic has definitely caught eyeballs. The currently airing thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is also shedding light on the relationship between the two. Despite rumors saying Kyle is dating Morgan Wade and Mauricio is with Emma Slater, the two have rubbished and denied all of the claims.

Mauricio, who was participating in the popular reality series Dancing With the Stars, was recently evicted from the competition. The 53-year-old has now opened up about whether he is watching the new season of RHOBH and his current equation with Kyle amidst all the rumors, assumptions, and speculations as well as the distance between them lately.

Mauricio Umansky dishes on relationship with Kyle Richards amidst separation

Talking about Kyle and where their equation currently is, Mauricio told Extra TV, "We both have been super busy... We're still talking and figuring out where that journey goes. You never know." Meanwhile, their separation has been the focal point of the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, from the teasers and trailer to the previews and episodes. When asked if he had watched the season, Mauricio replied, "I haven't watched it yet."

The real estate agent added, "I am not going to let any noise get into my head... I told Kyle last night I wasn't watching it and I'm not going to watch it, and that's the end of the story." Opening up about his elimination, he said, "I was a bit shocked... I'm not going to lie." His dance partner and choreographer on the show Emma added, "We do the best that we can... I have never been more sure that my partner is doing the best he can do."

Emma Slater on dating rumors with Mauricio Umansky

They also addressed their dating rumors which surfaced after images of them holding hands first emerged. She explained, "I think people ran away with the narrative and we wanted to make sure we were heard. We are really great friends. There is nothing new to report." Emma continued that social media is a powerful tool and since media can just run away with certain things making stuff hurtful, it's nice to have platforms to set the record straight.

She concluded, "It's a very close-contact sport... You help each other, you get to know each other. It’s a really supportive, beautiful environment." A new episode of Dancing with the Stars airs every Tuesday on on Disney+ and ABC. It is avilable to stream the next day on Hulu. The currently airing season premiered on September 26, 2023.

