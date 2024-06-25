'That’s The Sense That I Get:' MaXXXine Star Mia Goth Opens Up About Delays In Marvel's Upcoming Blade Reboot

MaXXXine star Mia Goth hopes to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the planned Blade movie. Goth, 30, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre and spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about her optimism for Marvel Studios' Blade.

Mia Goth expresses optimism towards Marvel's Blade

Mia Goth spoke about the delays with Deadline saying, "They want to make a great movie. That’s the sense that I get from them and that feels good.” Goth is set to debut in the MCU as Lilith, a significant supernatural villain in the comics who tries to take blood from Blade’s daughter.

When asked if the actress is optimistic about the movie, she expressed to Entertainment Tonight, "Yeah, I am. Very much so."

Marvel's Blade, starring Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter and Goth as the villainous Lilith, has faced numerous delays. Though it's scheduled for a November 2025 release, the 2023 WGA strike delayed pre-production, and the project has lost two directors since it was supposed to start in 2022. Directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange have both exited the project.

Mia Goth talks about the odd similarity between her and Maxine's career

In the same time since Blade's production was delayed, Goth has appeared in all three of Ti West's horror films in the X trilogy: X, Pearl (a prequel), and now MaXXXine. In MaXXXine, Goth stars as Maxine Minx, an ambitious actress seeking fame in the dark landscape of 1980s Los Angeles. Goth mentioned that MaXXXine's career has oddly mirrored her own.

She told in the interview with ET, "In a very strange way. When we started filming this trilogy four years ago, I was in a very different place in my life, and from the moment I read X for the first time I connected with her." Goth added, "We've been on a similar trajectory and I think it's just helped inform the work."

Blade faced more delays last year due to the Writers Guild of America strike. Eric Pearson, known for Agent Carter, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Widow, is writing the script.

MaXXXine, co-starring Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Moses Sumney, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, Sophie Thatcher, and Kevin Bacon, hits theaters on July 5.

