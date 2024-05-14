Sarah Paulson has revealed the secret to a happy relationship with girlfriend Holland Taylor. The 81-year-old star of Two and a Half Men and the 49-year-old actor from American Horror Story originally crossed paths in 2005, but they didn't start dating until years later. They finally revealed their relationship to the world in 2015.

Sarah Paulson reveals why she and Holland Taylor live separately

Sarah Paulson discussed her relationship with her partner, whom she has been dating for almost ten years, on an episode of the podcast Smartless. She said, "We don't live together; that's the kind of secret. I live in a different house from Holland, but we spend a lot of time together. We've been together for a long time, and I think that's partly because we are together when we want to be and apart when we don't."

When asked if she and the Hollands had thought of living in two different houses instead of separate bedrooms, Paulson, 49, replied, "No, because we like to fall asleep holding hands." She jokingly further added, "I prefer to sleep close to her; we hold hands when we sleep. I don't want to spend the rest of my time with her.'

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's relationship over the years

In November 2015, Holland revealed that she was in her first committed relationship—with a woman considerably younger than her—during an appearance on WNYC's Death, Sex & Money podcast. This was the first time Holland hinted at her relationship with Paulson.

In 2005, the couple initially connected during a dinner party; however, at that time, Paulson was seeing actress Cherry Jones, and Taylor was already committed. The actresses crossed paths once more years later, and this time they messaged and followed each other on Twitter.

The two have been dating since then and have a really strong relationship. In an Instagram post, Paulson paid a lovely tribute to her girlfriend Taylor in honor of her 81st birthday. The video included pictures and clips of the pair taken over the years.

