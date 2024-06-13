‘That's The Way Love Goes': Kim And Khloé Kardashian Parties At Janet Jackson Show; See HERE

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are having the time of their lives. The Kardashian sisters recently attended the Janet Jackson show, where both sisters dressed in nines. In a carousel of pictures on social media, Kim Kardashian and Koe Kardashian are seen dancing and singing along with Jackson. The Kardashian star shared a slew of pictures in which both Kim and Khloé Kardashian looked phenomenal. Both the sisters partied hard at their favorite artists' shows. Last week, Kim Kardashian even shared several snaps of her outfit, which she wore to Jackson’s concert. She was seen wearing the same jacket as Jackson wore in 1994 for one of her If music videos.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Sheds Tears Over Raising Four Kids On Her Own; Says 'I Can't Do It Anymore'

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian had a blast at Janet Jackson’s concert

Kim Kardashian is partying in style with her Janet Jackson-inspired ensemble. The Kardashian star uploaded a series of photographs on Instagram on Monday, June 10, 2024, of herself wearing her auction-purchased outfit from Jackson's 1993 If music video. Her sister Khloé Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, and pals accompanied her to Jackson's June 4, 2024 show.

The SKIMS founder wrote in the caption, referencing Jackson's 1993 song of the same name. "That's the way love goes.” Kim and Khloé Kardashian posed in the first shot together with one arm raised in the air. The SKIMS founder wore a black crop top with white boning across the front and black lace-up leggings, with a boned choker from Jackson's music video. She completed the look with wavy hair and hoop earrings.

Whereas Khloé Kardashian looked elegant in a black catsuit with black leather thigh-high boots. The reality TV star was seen displaying her new auburn hair color. Kim Kardashian continued to flaunt her Jackson vintage look in subsequent images. She even flashed peace signs from her section during the singer's play in Palm Springs and exited a car at an airport on her way to the show.

Advertisement

The shapewear businesswoman also posed with her "lifers" buddy group. Kardashian introduced her group of friends on the June 6, 2024, episode of The Kardashians. What seemed to be a backstage room at the performance.

Kim Kardashian wore a Janet Jackson-inspired outfit

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Kim Kardashian posted a video of herself wearing the same attire Janet Jackson wore in the 1993 music video for her song If while attending the singer's concert, as she was channeling Jackson's spirit. The singer previously revealed that she had purchased the vintage costume at an auction.

The SKIMS founder had already shared a chunk of her entire look earlier on Instagram Stories. She recorded herself walking indoors wearing black flared pants with fringe on the sides and black boots. She then zoomed out to show off her whole costume in another video. In the video, she is shown sporting a black crop top with white boning over the chest and matching lace-up pants while Jackson's song If plays.

Advertisement

Kardashian then posted another snippet, saying, "I'm spamming tonight, so unless you want to see so much @janetjackson content, stay off my page." While traveling to the event in Palm Springs, California, Kardashian photographed her costume in the car, revealing her white, boned necklace, which Jackson also wore in the If music video.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Admits That She Finds Her Voice ‘Annoying’; READ