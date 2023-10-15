‘That's what I wanted…’: When Cillian Murphy opened up and spoke about his childhood band

Cillian Murphy is one of Hollywood’s favorite actors today. The mesmerizing actor rose to prominence after his unmatched depiction of Thomas Shelby in the all-time hit series Peaky Blinders. Murphy has given us some characters and has made fans completely in awe of him whenever he appears on screen. But besides being an iconic actor, he also had a thing for music. In a 2021 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cillian Murphy opened up about his childhood band.

Cillian Murphy once spoke about his musical band

In 2015, Cillian Murphy had a virtual interview with Jimmy Kimel where he discussed his band. When Kimmel asked him, “You're in a band when you're a kid, right? That's kind of how you are."

To which Murphy responded, "Yeah, that's really what I wanted to do, like a lot of actors who I talked to, you know, are failed or frustrated musicians, and that was for a long time all through my formative years into my early 20s. That's what I wanted to do, but it just didn't work out.” Kimmel then asked him, “Would you consider yourself to be failed, frustrated, or both?” To which Murphy said, “I think I am a bit of both."

Coming back to the band, the Oppenheimer star then revealed details and the name of the band: "So we were heavily into Frank Zappa when we were, and I still am, but like we were, we discovered Frank's up at a very sort of that age where you just absorb things, and he was the it; it just blew our minds, uh, so we i we love this album Hot Rats that he made, i think, in like 69, and there was a tune on that record called Um Sons of Mr. Green Jeans, so we nicked that."

Cillian Murphy also spoke about the Peaky Blinders ending

In the same interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cillian Murphy also spoke about the Peaky Blinders ending. Kimmel asked him whether he took something as a memento from the show.

To which Cillian Murphy said, “I can't; I don't really; I can't ever wear a flat cap walking around. I did take one of his very nicely tailored coats because they're very, you know, made for me. It was very beautiful. I took that as a memento."

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer, which was released this year on July 21, 2023.

