‘That’s wild’: Revisiting moment when Taylor Swift might have hinted at Shake It Off for the very first time

Taylor Swift is a legendary and iconic pop queen. Swift has a very different dynamic with her fans, commonly referred to as Swifties. She loves teasing fans with multiple easter eggs just anywhere. Whether it be on stage, through her music, or through very cryptic social media posts. While she is known for her creative easter eggs, she might’ve once hinted at her song way back. As Taylor Swift prepares to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version), we are revisiting the moment when Swift might’ve hinted at her hit song Shake it Off for the very first time on air with Ryan Seacrest in 2008.

Revisiting the moment Taylor Swift allegedly hinted at Shake It Off in 2008

In 2015, Taylor Swift graced the red carpet for the Grammy Awards in a stunning green dress. Swift truly looked like a vision. While walking the carpet, Swift stopped to give an impromptu interview with Ryan Seacrest, who made Swift revisit a wild moment.

Ryan Seacrest told Taylor Swift that he had found something from 2008 when she came on his show to give an interview. Swift nervously chuckled, but Seacrest told her it was safe. To which the Blank Space singer replied, “I don’t know, I was awfully mouthy at 18.” Seacrest then told her we were much younger and they were having a conversation about breakups, and he revealed Swift said something he couldn’t believe she did.

The clip started playing where Ryan Seacrest was asking her, “You meet someone, you connect with them, but that doesn’t work out, and you learn something from it.” To which a much younger Swift replied, “You learn, you really do, and you know I am just trying to shake it off."

After seeing the clip, Swift was awfully surprised and couldn’t believe she said that. Seacrest then asked her if that was the birthplace of Shake It Off. To which Swift replied, Wow, that’s weird; who found that? That’s what I know.” Seacrest then told her that there were people looking for her clips day and night. She then said, “That’s wild, wow.” She then revealed whether the song came from there; she said, "Definitely not, but it’s crazy that I said that; maybe I used to say that a lot back then."

Taylor Swift is set to release her re-recording of 1989

Taylor Swift is all set to release her fourth re-recorded album, 1989, on October 27, 2023. 1989 first came out on October 27, 2014. Swift decided to re-record her previous six masters after they were acquired by Scooter Braun.

Recently, Swift unveiled the five vault tracks of her upcoming album: Is It Over Now?, Suburban Legends, Say Don't Go, and Now That We Don't Talk. But that's not all—a fifth track has yet to be revealed, as well as a Target-exclusive track. So far, there has been no formal collaboration. As a result, the majority of the album's tracks appear to be Taylor Swift's vocals.

