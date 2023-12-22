The 10 Best Christmas Movies Poll: From Klaus to A Christmas Story; Pick your favorite ones'

It's that time of year again when the air is filled with holiday cheer, and what better way to embrace the festive spirit than by watching some classic Christmas movies? Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming tales, animated adventures, or romantic comedies, there's something for everyone. So, grab your hot chocolate, cozy up with a blanket, and let the Christmas movie marathon begin!

Top 10 best Christmas movies to watch this festive season

1. Klaus (2019)

This heartwarming animated adventure follows Jesper Johansen, a postman voiced by Jason Schwartzman, who is sent to the frozen town of Smeerensburg. There, he befriends Klaus, voiced by J. K. Simmons, in an alternative origin story to Santa Claus. Klaus has become a family favorite, earning multiple awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nod for Best Animated Feature.

2. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

This Christmas musical takes viewers on a fantasy-driven adventure with toy maker Jeronicus Jangle, played by Forest Whitaker. The film, released in 2020, received critical acclaim for its upbeat musical numbers, brilliant production, and phenomenal visuals. Jingle Jangle is a magical journey that explores the true meaning of family and Christmas.

Advertisement

3. Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019)

Set in 1983, this heartwarming tale revolves around Beth and Tony Olivario, who invite viewers into their Christmas Eve dinner centered around The Feast of the Seven Fishes. The film beautifully blends traditions, cultures, and a budding romance, making it an authentic depiction of Christmas dinner in an Italian-American household.

4. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

This British Christmas fantasy film, based on the novel by Matt Haig, introduces viewers to Nikolas, an ordinary boy on an extraordinary adventure to the north. Released in 2021, A Boy Called Christmas weaves a magical tale of holiday magic, borrowing elements from the fantasy genre's best movies. Despite some critiques, the film received praise for its characters and festive spirit.

5. Let It Snow (2019)

Let It Snow is a star-studded Netflix film that follows a group of high school friends during Christmas. When a snowstorm brings them together, emotions flow freely, and love takes the wheel. While the film may embrace clichés and predictability, it offers a comfortable dose of cheesiness that's perfect for a Christmas movie.

6. A Castle For Christmas (2021)

In this Christmas rom-com, author Sophie Brown, played by Brooke Shields, travels to Scotland to escape the aftermath of a controversial book. There, she meets Duke Myles Dunbar, portrayed by Cary Elwes, who owns a castle. Despite mixed reviews, "A Castle For Christmas" delivers feel-good moments, adding a cheesy yet enjoyable touch to the holiday season.

7. A Christmas Prince (2017)

The first film in Netflix's festive trilogy, A Christmas Prince, follows young journalist Amber Moore as she visits the fictional fairytale country of Aldovia to cover the scandalous Prince Richard. While it embraces typical Christmas movie tropes, there's an undeniable charm that makes it worth watching, especially if you're in the mood for a romantic fairytale.

And the Classics:

8. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Frank Capra's 1946 fantasy starring Jimmy Stewart is a timeless classic that defines Christmas. The film follows George Bailey, who, on the verge of suicide, is visited by an angel, offering a poignant reflection on the importance of one's life.

Advertisement

9. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

This hilarious threequel in the National Lampoon series follows the Griswold family as they navigate mishaps during their Christmas get-together. Chevy Chase leads the ensemble cast in this comedic classic.

10. A Christmas Story (1983)

Directed by Bob Clark, A Christmas Story tells the tale of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker, who dreams of receiving an air rifle for Christmas. The film has become a beloved holiday classic, capturing the nostalgic charm of Christmases past.

As the holiday season unfolds, these movies offer a delightful blend of festive magic, heartwarming stories, and timeless classics to make your Christmas movie time truly memorable.

ALSO READ: What is Anne Hathaway's new movie about? Exploring her new project amid it’s first look