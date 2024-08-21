The 100: Why Was The CW Series Cancelled After Season 7? Explored

CW's 2014 sci-fi drama series, The 100, follows a group of delinquents sent to Earth after a nuclear explosion, aiming to test its habitability. The series, which focuses on teens, explores mature themes like equality, morality, sacrifice, and sexuality, despite its focus on a post-apocalyptic world.

The 100 ended its seventh season on the 100th episode, with showrunner Jason Rothenberg revealing that peace will only be achievable if humanity stops fighting. While some viewers were disappointed, others saw it as a significant departure from the show's storyline.

The 100, a groundbreaking show since its inception in 2014, follows a group of teens sent to Earth to test its inhabitability after a nuclear explosion destroyed everything a century ago. The series, centered around Clarke, the hero, explores various elements such as portals to different worlds, consciousness transfers, and cannibalism, offering new stories each season. The show's unique approach to storytelling continues to captivate fans.

The 100, despite facing criticism for its controversial death of beloved characters, such as Lexa and Bellamy, the show managed to develop complex and engaging characters as they struggled to survive. The betrayal of these characters, particularly Bellamy, was deeply affecting fans, who had hoped for a happy ending.

In the final season of CW's The 100, humanity finds peace in the alien hive mind after a test that determines their fate. Clarke kills Cadogan, leading to her being rejected and left alone on Earth. During the final war, the remaining humans realize they are one and transcend. Clarke is relieved that Madi is at peace, but her friends Octavia, Murphy, and Emori choose to live on Earth. The finale is bittersweet, considering the suffering these characters have endured over the seven seasons. The characters' suffering is reflected in their choices and the ultimate fate of the human race.

Why The 100 ended with season 7

The 100, a popular TV series, ended in 2020 before the COVID pandemic lockdown. Despite fans' expectations for more seasons, the show ended with Season 7 due to showrunner Rothenberg's decision to end the series at the best time. In an interview with Collider, he clarified that he didn't want the show to overstay its welcome.

The 100's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a result of CW's cancellation of many shows, including Riverdale. The show's popularity was not as high as other CW shows, making it unlikely to be renewed for an eighth season. The remaining budget was allocated to profitable shows like Legacies and Dynasty, which were also canceled in 2022. Despite the show's dedicated cult following, viewership declined rapidly in the last three seasons, affecting its survival chances. The remaining budget was allocated to more profitable shows like Legacies and Dynasty.

The WB/CW network faced changes, shifting away from the Arrowverse and sci-fi shows that younger audiences enjoyed. CW was known for young adult shows like Hellcats, The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, and Supergirl, along with Arrowverse projects like The Flash and Arrow. However, the quality and storytelling of these shows declined, impacting ratings. The network's new owner, Nextar Media Group, aims to make profits, focusing more on sports and reality TV, and there is no hope for The 100 being renewed in the future.

The story was set to continue in a prequel series

The 100 was set to continue with a spin-off series, The Grounders, which was created as a backdoor pilot for the final season. The prequel series, set 97 years before the events of The 100, would follow the last of humanity as they rebuild and survive after a nuclear apocalypse had wiped out Earth.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 8, Anaconda, was a standout episode, revealing the upcoming series and answering questions about the show's plot holes and the origins of the Grounders. Despite the cancellation of the spin-off series in 2021, there are no other projects related to The 100 in the works.

During the Collider interview, Rothenberg revealed that the writers weren't always sure they would get another season before it was announced, so they always created a potential series or season ending in mind just in case the show wasn't coming back. This was the case with The 100 Season 5.

Many fans want to believe that the show ended in this season, which is somewhat closer to how the story ends in the book. However, despite the peaceful conclusion to the story, there were still some hanging story threads that justified the next two seasons. For die-hard fans, getting to see these characters again wasn't so bad.

Season 7 of The 100 ended on a satisfying note, but with too much going on and the introduction of extra-terrestrial beings and life forms, it felt too late and confusing. The characters' motivations were not fully fleshed out, and the series ended with a satisfying ending that fans deserved. Clark was punished for her wrongdoings, but everyone else remained loyal to her for her sacrifices. The 100's conclusion was satisfying and satisfying for fans.

