The 1960s leading lady icon, Stella Stevens, took her last breath after a long, prolonged illness at the age of 84

Stella Stevens, who ruled Hollywood in the 1960s and 1970s, added a graceful touch to the comic field. Stella, who started her life journey with hardship, never thought that one day her life would take off and that she would be remembered by the industry for her splendid contribution. The leading lady icon of the 1960s, who was suffering from complications from Alzheimer’s disease, died on February 17 at a nursing home in Los Angeles.

A pregnant minor mother who gave birth to her child as a single mother faced a lot of difficulties and hurdles at the start. Stella was born in 1938 with the name Estelle Caro Eggleston in Yazoo City, Mississippi, married when she was 16 years old, gave birth to her only child, who is now an actor and producer named Andrew Stevens, when she was 17 years old, and was divorced two years later. While attending Memphis State University, she began modelling and acting. Her life came to shine when a talent agent noticed the charm Stella Steven carried and urged her to try Hollywood; this was her first step towards it. In 1959, she made her film debut in a supporting role in the Bing Crosby musical "Say One for Me," but she regarded "Li'l Abner" as her big break.

Stella Steven's Hollywood journey:

Ms. Stevens made her film debut in the 1959 musical "Say One for Me," starring Debbie Reynolds and Bing Crosby. She later had an appearance in the same year's cinematic adaptation of the comic strip "Li'l Abner" as the evocatively named flame-haired secretary Appassionata Von Climax.

She earned further recognition in the 1963 comedy "The Nutty Professor," starring Jerry Lewis, as the love interest of Jerry Lewis' geeky Professor Kelp, who creates a potion that turns him into the finger-snapping, piano-playing hipster Buddy Love, modelled on Dean Martin and Buddy Greco.

Stella Stevens had different variations in her lifetime as she faced a lot of hurdles all her life but somehow managed to shine in the Hollywood industry. The world will remember her for her fantastic contribution to her audience, for which she gained a large fan base. With her smouldering blond beauty, she was often equated to Marilyn Monroe and 1930s icon Jean Harlow.