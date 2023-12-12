The 5 Best Nicki Minaj Features, Show-stealing moments with Drake, Beyonce, Young Thug and more

Nicki Minaj has lit up the music scene with her standout collaborations, stealing the spotlight alongside A-listers like Drake, Beyoncé, and Young Thug. These moments showcase Nicki at her best, delivering unforgettable performances that leave fans buzzing. From her magnetic chemistry with Drake to her powerhouse presence with Beyoncé, each collaboration is a show-stopping display of talent. We've rounded up the top 5 Nicki Minaj features that have left a lasting impact, proving that when Nicki steps onto the stage or into the studio with other heavyweights, magic happens. Let's dive into these epic musical moments that define Nicki's collaborative brilliance.

1. Nicki Minaj – “Catch Me”

In 2017, Nicki Minaj helped around thirty students by covering their tuition and college loans, aiming to alleviate the financial burden that universities impose on students. The song "Catch Me," which she recently made available on iTunes and major streaming services, might have also helped those students understand the difference between parallel and perpendicular lines. In the opening verse, Minaj raps, "Extracurricular, parallel to none, I am perpendicular."

This track is considered one of Minaj's most personal works, and it's heartening to see it accessible on popular platforms. Nicki shared on Instagram that the Swizz Beats-produced record was initially intended for Diddy's album, but she persuaded him to keep it, and it remains one of her favorites to this day.

2. Nicki Minaj – “Did It On ‘Em”

In one of her most intense songs yet, Nicki Minaj channels her alter-ego Roman Zolanski. She boldly claims superiority over other female artists, saying they're like her children. She even jokes about getting them bibs and formulas. The aggressive lyrics, produced by Bangladesh, include trash-talking that takes a swipe at Lil' Kim. Nicki revealed on Twitter that she freestyled the hook for "Did It On 'Em" in 2017. This track showcases the diverse styles Nicki has explored in her career.

3. Nicki Minaj – “Freedom”

Nicki Minaj's song "Freedom" is considered one of her best works, but it often doesn't get the recognition it deserves, despite being a personal favorite of hers. Nicki shared on Twitter that she spent days writing the song in Malibu, California, before it was included in the album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up. The music video, directed by Colin Tilley, was shot in Dungeness, England, providing a unique perspective on life. It premiered on 106 & Park on November 19th, 2012, and is definitely a song by Nicki Minaj that deserves more attention.

4. Nicki Minaj – “Pound the Alarm”

Minaj went back to her Trinidadian roots for the music video of "Pound The Alarm," set in a carnival in Port of Spain. RedOne produced the song and is also a co-writer. Minaj conducted a Twitter poll to choose her next single on Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Despite the poll, she ultimately went with "Pound the Alarm" due to the high number of radio requests. The song was officially released on June 12th, 2012, and thanks to the support from her fans (Barbz), it reached No. 15 on the Hot 100 chart.

5. Nicki Minaj – “Moment for Life” Featuring Drake

After teaming up with Drake on "Up All Night," he had Nicki Minaj's back. "Moment For Life" was one of the big songs from her album Pink Friday, which came out in 2010. The song is unique because it doesn't follow the usual structure – instead, it's like Nicki and Drake dreaming about their future plans. This catchy hit marked Nicki's first number one on the Hot Hip-Hop/R&B chart. Even though it didn't win, the song got nominated for the best rap performance at the 2012 Grammy Awards, but lost to JAY-Z and West's "Otis." The record, produced by T-Minus, has sold over 2 million copies.

