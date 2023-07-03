The Absence of Eden: Zoe Saldaña on a mission to challenge the misconception about immigration; Read details

At the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, Zoe Saldaña opened up about her upcoming movie The Absence of Eden. She also spoke up about the misconceptions of immigration and her goal to challenge it. Here is everything to know about the same.

Zoe Saldaña talks on misconception of immigration

During a recent interview with Deadline at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, Zoe Saldaña said that her goal is to challenge the misconceptions around immigration. Her upcoming movie The Absence of Eden is based on the theme of immigration and marks the directorial debut of her husband Marco Perego’s directorial debut.

During The Absence of Eden’s panel, Zoe Saldaña said, “Put a news network on and you'll hear a conversation, you'll hear a headline having to do with immigration. I think that the topic of immigration is a very multi-layered topic. It's very complex, and it's not right or wrong, good or bad, left or right. It's a human problem.”

Previously during an interview with Variety, Zoe Saldaña touched upon the negative image of Latinos even when they make a great portion of the American economy. The actress said, “We are buying our own homes. We're borrowing from banks, starting our own businesses and enrolling in school at a much higher rate than so many communities in America, and yet the narrative of us in the news and media is negative.”

About The Absence of Eden

The Absence of Eden follows the life of an undocumented immigrant (played by Zoe Saldaña) at the U.S. southern border. Teaming up with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who faces the moral dilemma, undocumented immigrant tries to save the life of an innocent girl.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard to make major red carpet appearance since Johnny Depp defamation trial, DEETS here