The Academy Awards 2024: Which Couples Made Red Carpet Debut? Know HERE

With Instagram taking a backseat, Hollywood has found a fresh platform for celebrity romance to blossom. The 2024 Oscars witnessed a parade of star couples, many making their debut appearances together. While some familiar faces graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre, others opted for the glitz of Vanity Fair's iconic afterparty at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. From seasoned pairs to newfound flames, the evening became a stage for love to shine. Here's a peek at four couples who turned Oscars night into a public display of affection.

Chris Evans with wife Alba Baptista

Stealing the spotlight at the Vanity Fair Oscars party were none other than Captain America heartthrob Chris Evans and his stunning bride, Alba Baptista. Their debut on the red carpet marked a significant milestone for the couple, who exchanged vows just months prior in September 2023. While whispers of their romance initially surfaced back in 2022, the pair has since maintained a low profile, keeping their love story tucked away from the glare of the public eye. Their appearance at the Oscars served as a delightful surprise for fans, offering a glimpse into their blossoming union.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Stepping onto the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, actor Justin Theroux and his partner, Nicole Brydon Bloom, made quite the statement. While whispers of their romance first emerged in February 2023, as reported by People, the couple has maintained a veil of secrecy around their relationship ever since. Sunday night's event marked their inaugural public appearance as a duo, offering fans a rare glimpse into their blossoming connection. With all eyes on them, Theroux and Bloom undoubtedly added an extra spark of intrigue to the star-studded affair.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan

Making their grand debut on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, singer Sabrina Carpenter and actor Barry Keoghan turned heads with their subtle yet significant display of affection. Though they posed separately, the chemistry between them was unmistakable. Adding a personal touch to his ensemble, Keoghan sported a friendship bracelet adorned with Carpenter's name. This gesture wasn't the first; earlier this month, during Carpenter's performance on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore, Keoghan proudly sported a similar bracelet, showcasing his unwavering support for his talented partner.

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird

Stepping onto the red carpet outside the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird made a statement that confirmed what fans had been speculating for a while. Initially posing separately, the couple later stood side by side, solidifying their relationship in the public eye. Their romance had been brewing in the spotlight, with hints dropped during their joint performances. Bird, a talented singer-songwriter, served as the opening act for Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour across North America and Europe. Their on-stage chemistry was palpable, especially when Bird joined the Mean Girls star for her hit song, Tummy Hurts. Now, their red carpet appearance cements their status as a power couple in the entertainment world.

