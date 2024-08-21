The Acolyte Cliffhanger Explained Amid Series Cancelation

Star Wars live-action spinoff, The Acolyte is officially out the window. The eight-episode Disney+ series, whose first season wrapped in July, was not renewed for Season 2 by Lucasfilm, Deadline first reported.

As a result, The Acolyte concluded with a massive cliffhanger and several loose ends that showrunner, director, creator, and EP Leslye Headland had hoped to resolve during her pitch for a “multi-season show.”

The Acolyte cliffhanger explained

The Acolyte season finale unravels in Brendok, the home planet of Osha and Mae where they grew up in a coven of Force witches. Sol arrives with Mae while Osha follows her vision of their presence, and steps in with former Jedi, Qimir, who has turned to the Dark Side.

Sol brings Mae and Osha to their home planet to prove the existence of a Force energy that can create life on Brendok. This would establish the truth to the Jedi Council and indicate that Osha was involved in the good fight with Aniseya’s coven.

Meanwhile, viewers get a glimpse of a spooky figure from the shadows whom many interpreted as the iconic Star Wars villain and Sith Lord, Darth Plagueis.

Mae and Osha find out what happened to their mother. Turns out, Master Sol killed their mother Aniseya. Mae breaks it to her twin during a confrontation in their childhood bedroom. Osha, ruled by anger, Force-chokes Sol to death and takes his lightsaber to join the Dark Side with Qimir.

Vernestra Rwoh and the Jedi reach Brendok, which warrants Mae and Osha to flee before the Jedi find out about Master Sol’s death. Osha vows to join the Dark Side to learn more about her powers and true potential, in exchange for Mae’s freedom from her former master.

Mae takes up Vernestra’s form to learn about the events that destroyed their coven and finally recalls their mother’s ill-fated death at the hands of Sol. Qimir erases her memories of the past one-and-a-half decade, to prevent her from leading the Jedi to him and Osha.

The end leaves Mae at a crossroads after Vernestra asks her for help in locating Qimir. She covers up for the rise of the Sith to the Jedi Council senator Rayencourt and pins the deaths of Indara, Kelnacca, and Torbin on Master Sol, branding him as evil to uphold the facade of the Jedi Order’s integrity.

The only threat that remains– Qimir. Vernestra could not resist recognizing her old padawan’s presence on Brendok. Hence, she asks Mae for help, who with her magically erased memory, leaves viewers on a cliffhanger on the path she will choose.

Finally, Master Yoda makes a brief cameo at the very end of the episode after Vernestra seeks out his help with the iconic “we need to talk” phrase.

Why was The Acolyte canceled?

The Acolyte distinguished itself as Disney’s biggest premiere of the year, generating 4.8 million views, on the streamer. The anticipated spinoff launched on June 4 with two episodes and accumulated around 11.1 million views in the first five days of streaming, also picking a spot on Nielsen’s Top 10 originals chart. Also, the series was critically acclaimed with 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the excitement quickly subsided as the sci-fi series wrapped with one of poorest viewership for a Star Wars finale and failed to maintain Disney’s viewership threshold for big-budget series to obtain a season renewal.

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.

