The Acolyte Episode 3: What Is The Controversy Behind The Latest Episode? Explained

The new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, has found itself wrapped up in controversy with multiple fans being vocal about their discontentment with the series' third episode, Destiny. The series delves back in Star Wars history, and is set 100 years before the happening of the Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999).

Exploring the episode 3 of The Acolyte

The Acolyte follows the early story of twin characters, Verosha ‘Osha’ and Mae-ho ‘Mae’ Aniseya. Episode 3 titled Destiny, showed the nurturing of the twins in an all-women coven of witches before they were separated by Jedi forces. Witches hold a different view of the Force, believing it to be something that can be managed by pulling it in a certain direction.

However, the question arises who the father of Osha and Mae is in the only women coven? Well, the answer to the question was mentioned in episode 3, where the audience got to know that the twins were created like Anakin Skywalker through an immaculate conception. The twins were created by the coven leader Aniseya and were eventually carried and bored by their mother, Koril.

However, unlike Anakin, the twins were not the will of the Force, and they seemed to have been born from some sort of experiment. With the intervention of the Jedi, who wish to conduct Force-sensitivity of the twins, the twins are now rifted apart in their opinions. Osha wishes to join the Jedi forces whereas Mae wants them both to be a part of the coven.

As the witches draw powers from the dark side of the Force, the Jedi themselves exhibit ominous vibes, revealing their intention to drift away the twins from their home planet. While the Jedi claimed to not force the twins they do pressurize them. Osha was even given a lightsaber, a deadly blade in disguise as a toy, by the Jedi. However, in a major twist, the entire coven is found to be dead from an accidental fire ignited by Mae.

What is the controversy surrounding episode 3 of The Acolyte?

Episode 3 of The Acolyte was received with quite some negative remarks by fans. Few netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with LBGTQ+ representation in episode 3, where Osha and Meu turned out to have two mothers. These fans claimed that these recent developments in the series may have upset the majority of the male fanbase.

Many others critiqued episode 3 for breaking the cannon and reducing the significance of Anakin Skywalker, who is conceived uniquely as the chosen one to restore the balance of nature. While others were not happy with the series questioning the moral authority of Jedis, who are long portrayed as guardians of peace and justice in the Galactic Republic.

With episode 3 of the series finding itself in the middle of the controversy, the series as a whole has received mixed reception from fans. Episode 4 of the series, directed by Alex Garcia Lopez, will be released on June 18, 2024.

