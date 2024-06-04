The Acolyte Season 1: Release Date, Episode Schedule, Streaming Details And More; Everything You Need To Know

A new threat is emerging in The Acolyte - the first-ever live-action Star Wars story set before the Skywalker Saga. The series is set decades before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, during the High Republic era, a time of peace and prosperity for the Jedi Order.

About the show The Acolyte Season 1

The Sith are believed to be extinct, but several Jedi soon learn this isn't true. Prominent Jedi Knights and Masters across the galaxy are being mysteriously assassinated. The main suspect is a dark-side acolyte and former padawan named Mae (Amandla Stenberg). Her former master, Sol (Lee Jung-Jae), must find her before she harms any other Jedi.

Season 1 of The Acolyte will be eight episodes long, with a two-episode premiere airing on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST. The summaries and episode titles are currently under wraps, but the release schedule is as follows:

- Episode 1: June 4, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST

- Episode 2: June 4, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST

- Episode 3: June 11, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST

- Episode 4: June 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST

- Episode 5: June 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST

- Episode 6: July 2, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST

- Episode 7: July 9, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST

- Episode 8: July 16, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST

Where to stream The Acolyte Season 1

The Acolyte will not be premiering on TV but will be available exclusively on Disney+. Disney+ has become the go-to platform for Star Wars content, including every Star Wars movie and other hit animated and live-action shows set in the Star Wars universe.

Disney and Lucasfilm have not announced any plans to release The Acolyte outside of Disney+, including on DVD or Blu-ray.

Watch The Acolyte Trailer

The main trailer for The Acolyte showcases new planets, Jedi, and lightsaber battles. Mae, now a masked assassin, targets reputable Jedi like Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss).

Master Sol, realizing his former student is the alleged culprit, decides to bring Mae to justice. However, he and his Jedi peers are unaware of a darker force lurking in the shadows, waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.

