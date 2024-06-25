The Acolyte: When Does New Episode 5 Drops? Release Date, Streaming Deatails, Plot And More

The Acolyte on Disney+ takes viewers further back in Star Wars history than ever before, set at the end of the High Republic era and before the Skywalker Saga.

Created by Leslye Headland, a big Star Wars fan, this series dives deeper into the Star Wars lore compared to other recent productions by Disney since they acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 Here's all you need to know about the upcoming episode 5.

When does Episode 5 of The Acolyte release?

Following the premiere of the first two episodes on June 4, subsequent episodes have been released weekly. Episode 3 came out on June 11, and Episode 4 on June 18. Episode 5 is set to release on June 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Get ready for an exciting Tuesday evening!

Like the previous episodes, Episode 5 will be available exclusively on Disney+. You can enjoy it along with other Star Wars content, such as The Mandalorian and Andor. Despite some criticism about the quantity over quality approach in recent years, Disney is committed to the Star Wars franchise and its fans.

The series has received mixed reviews so far. Critics and fans have often disagreed on the quality of the episodes, though Episode 4 has been the most well-received to date. The series started with two fast-paced episodes, followed by Episode 3, which provided a backstory for the characters Osha and Mae (played by Amandla Stenberg).

Episode 4 returned to the action-packed style of the first two episodes. As the story progresses, Episode 5 promises significant developments and twists.

Can you watch Episode 5 of The Acolyte without Disney+?

Currently, the only way to watch The Acolyte is through Disney+. While a DVD and Blu-ray release might happen in the future, no official information is available yet.

Is there a trailer for Episode 5 of The Acolyte?

There's no specific trailer for Episode 5, but the official Star Wars YouTube channel released a teaser featuring clips from the series and the new end-credit song, Power of Two by Victoria Monét. This teaser hints at intense upcoming episodes, including the unresolved mystery of 'The Master,' with hints pointing to Qimir (Manny Jacinto).

Here's the release schedule for The Acolyte:

1. Lost/Found - June 4, 2024

2. Revenge/Justice - June 4, 2024

3. Destiny - June 11, 2024

4. Day - June 18, 2024

5. TBA - June 25, 2024

6. TBA - July 2, 2024

7. TBA - July 9, 2024

8. TBA - July 16, 2024

