The Acolyte's Episode 5 Sets The Stage For Future Conflicts As Osha And Mae Switch Places Amid Tragic Losses

The Acolyte has reached its midway point, bringing intense action and dramatic developments. The episode, titled Night, begins with Osha (Amandla Stenberg) waking up in a nightmare scenario. She finds herself amidst the bodies of dead Jedi, including the twisted body of one flung by the Master.

The Acolyte episode 5: Osha tries to save Yord after Jodi's death

Following the sounds of lightsaber clashes, she discovers most of the Jedi have been killed, and Yord (Charlie Barnett) is about to face the same fate. Osha saves Yord temporarily, drawing the Master's attention.

Mae (Stenberg), from Kelancca’s (Joonas Suotamo) home, watches in horror as her sister faces danger. Sol (Lee Jung-jae) intervenes to save Mae. Mae takes Kelancca’s lightsaber and heads out to help. Sol orders Yord and Osha to return to their vessel, which Yord reluctantly follows. Mae confronts Sol’s Padawan, Jecki (Dafne Keen), who wants Mae arrested for her crimes.

The episode reveals the Master’s identity in a twist. As Sol and the Master confront each other, the Master taunts Sol, causing him to question their past encounters. Sol struggles to understand why a master would hide his face.

The Master hints at Sol hiding something from Osha about Brendok. After defeating Sol, the Master finds Mae, handcuffed by Jecki. He uses Jecki’s loyalty to teach Mae a lesson. Jecki holds her own against the Master in an epic lightsaber battle but is ultimately killed by the Master, revealing him as Qimir (Manny Jacinto).

Advertisement

Qimir mocks Jecki's death and blames the Jedi for involving a child in the fight. He explains his actions as a desire to wield his power without Jedi interference. Qimir refers to himself as a "Sith," challenging Jedi secrecy. Throughout the episode, Qimir demonstrates his combat prowess, using the Force and special materials to counter Jedi attacks.

Qimir plants doubts in Osha's mind against Sol

Osha, hearing Mae's younger self, realizes the Master intends to kill everyone. She and Yord rush back to help, but Yord is quickly killed by Qimir. Mae attempts to escape but is stunned by Osha. Sol and Qimir engage in another fight, blending hand-to-hand combat with lightsabers. Osha stops Sol from killing Qimir, who plants doubts about Sol in her mind. With PIP’s help, Osha uses giant bugs to carry Qimir away.

As the episode concludes, Osha questions Sol about Qimir's words. Mae awakens, stuns Sol, and embraces her sister, hoping to deprogram her. However, Osha tries to arrest Mae, leading Mae to use the Force to knock Osha out and steal her identity.

Advertisement

Mae cuts her braids to match Osha's and pretends to be her, fooling Sol. The episode ends with Qimir finding the unconscious Osha, setting up future conflicts as the sisters have switched places and masters.

ALSO READ: What Does Kelsea Ballerini Need Backstage At Every Show? Country Star Reveals