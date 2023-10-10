'The active disease of alcoholism and addiction...': When Matthew Perry recalled the doctors told his family he had '2 per cent chance to live'

Matthew Perry of the FRIENDS fame spoke about his battle with drug abuse, his near-death experience and more in his memoir Friend, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He spoke about how he hit rock bottom even though he was one of the most popular faces of the 90s in Hollywood. The actor believed that sharing his journey with addiction would surely help people out there who are going through a similar experience.

Matthew Perry spoke about his near-death experience

According to People magazine, Matthew Perry had revealed, "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober -- and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction -- to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

Fox News reported that the memoir touched upon deeply personal experiences that Matthew Perry had to live through. He had a near death experience when he was 49 years old. Perry revealed, "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 per cent chance to live." He was taken to the hospital due to opioid overuse and then battled gastrointestinal perforation that caused his colon to burst. Post this, he was in coma for a period of two weeks and ended up spending 5 months at the hospital.

Matthew Perry revealed the lengths he would go to secure drugs

His drug habit started at the young age of 24 when he catapulted to fame. He told People magazine, "I could handle it, kind of. But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble." It all began when he had a jet ski accident and started to rely on Vicodin which enabled him to be dependent on alcohol and drugs. While shooting FRIENDS, he nearly took 55 painkillers per day and lost 128 pounds.

Perry also shared an incident which reflected his dependency on drugs. He told ABC News that, “The weirdest thing I did was on Sundays I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms...in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them. And I think they thought, ‘Well, there's no way that Chandler came in and stole from us.’”

ABC News reported that the FRIENDS actor went through detox 65 times and to rehab 15 times. He has also survived a total of 14 surgeries.

