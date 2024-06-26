The Agency: George Clooney To Direct Michael Fassbender in New Showtime Political Thriller

Spy thriller The Agency has found its lead star. The series starring Michael Fassbender and produced by George Clooney is now in progress. The political espionage thriller is based on the French drama Le Bureau des Légendes (known as The Bureau internationally). Here’s all you need to know about this political thriller.

Michael Fassbender is in the cast

Two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender will star in the espionage thriller. Fassbender is known for his role in Shame and X-Men: First Class, Next Goal Wins, and The Killer. George Clooney and Grant Heslov are executive producing the show; Jez and John-Henry Butterworth are writing all 10 episodes, and Joe Wright will direct the first two installments.

Paramount Global CEO Chris McCarthy while speaking of Fassbender said that he is someone who brings more gravity and intriguing depth to whatever role he plays and is one of the gifted actors. And that's the reason, they are all pumped up to get him on board for the upcoming thriller.

In the film, Fassbender will portray a CIA agent who gets the order to leave his undercover existence and head back to London Station. Romance is reignited as the love he left behind resurfaces. His goal, his job, and his true identity are all up against his heart, drawing them all into a lethal game of global espionage and intrigue.

Who's behind the project?

The series is produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios. Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz exec produce for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari exec produce for 101 Studios. Alex Berger, Ashley Stern, and Pascal Breton also exec produce.

Previously titled The Department, the series will stream on the platform's Paramount+ With Showtime tier. Fassbender, who last starred in David Fincher's Netflix film The Killer, recently completed work on Steven Soderbergh's movie Black Bag. For The Agency, Fassbender is a good choice in the lead role. And, considering everyone's mastery on their own part respectively, it will surely be worth watching.

