‘The Aim Was To...’: Director Brady Corbet Reflects On Accusation Of Using AI On Dialogues Of The Brutalist

The Brutalist director Brady Corbet reflects on the accusations of using artificial intelligence in the dialogue of the movie. The cinematic piece has been one of the critically acclaimed films of the year, and Adrien Brody recently went on to win the Golden Globes award for his role as Lazslo Toth.

Over the past few years, multiple movies and TV shows in the industry have come under the scrutiny of using AI tools in the production process. However, the filmmaker Corbet claimed that Brody and Felicity Jones' performances in the film were all their hard work.

In a statement presented to Entertainment Weekly, the director mentioned, "Adrien and Felicity's performances are completely their own." It further read that the duo worked on their dialect for months along with their coach, who helped them with the Hungarian language.

Corbet went on to mention that Innovation Respeecher technology was used to ensure the accuracy of the dialogues.

The filmmaker continued to reveal, "This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production. The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity's performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft."

Following the 2023 writers' strike, many industry artists have been criticized for using AI tools in the process of cost-cutting and other production ideas to get the job done easily.

Adding to his statements, the director said, "Judy Becker and her team did not use AI to create or render any of the buildings." He continued to state, "All images were hand-drawn by artists. To clarify, in the memorial video featured in the background of a shot, our editorial team created pictures intentionally designed to look like poor digital renderings circa 1980."

Meanwhile, the director's clarification came following the editor, David Jancso, revealing to Red Shark News that video technologies were used in the process where the Hungarian dialogues were edited using AI.

