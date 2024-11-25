The Americas: Tom Hanks Opens Up On His New Docuseries; Claims No CGI Has Been Used

Tom Hanks is set to take his audience through the beauty of the United States with his upcoming documentary series, The Americas. With the first look of the show recently released, it promises to capture the wonders, secret spots, and outskirts of the country like never before.

The show has been filmed over the course of five years and will be divided into various one-hour episodes. In a conversation with People Magazine, the actor revealed what audiences can expect from The Americas.

While sitting down for the interview, the Forrest Gump star shared that the show will reveal some destinations for the first time, including multiple species of animals and various locations such as the Atlantic Coast, Mexico, the Wild West, the Amazon, the Frozen North, the Gulf Coast, the Andes, the Caribbean, the West Coast, and Patagonia.

Further discussing the show, Hanks shared, "It's an hour of discovery. You will be enthralled, enlightened, educated, and, foremost, entertained."

He also added, "Nothing in here has been created inside the magic of the camera—absolutely nothing at all. It contains no CGI."

The Hollywood star emphasized that the best part about working on the show was the animals. He explained that various species, including salamanders and other creatures, came together to "put on a play."

"TV at its absolute best, because—number one—you can't make this stuff up. It's the truth. It's real," Hanks said.

The Here actor went on to reveal his favorite part of the show, sharing that he loved watching how all the creatures could keep themselves entertained.

He concluded the interview by saying, "I knew that I would be learning an awful lot. I wanted to be on the front line. I feel lucky to be a part of this extraordinary project—capturing something that is so real that it's irrefutable to anybody who watches it. And it's just glorious to be a part of that."

The Americas is set to premiere on NBC on February 23, with two episodes releasing every Sunday.

