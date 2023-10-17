The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Episode 15: 'The devil drives' release date, where to watch, and more

A lot transpired in the last outing of The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 as we saw that all the classmates were sent to the work of digging after college was dismissed. Later on, it was evident that the werewolf's dream was something that made sense. She revealed that they attacked the college because her children were kidnapped. The next episode, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Episode 15, titled, Needs must when the devil drives I, is in line with a final release date. Here is everything we need to know about the outing!

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Episode 15: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

In the last outing, we see that the female werewolf grieves her husband as it's revealed that their attack on the college was in response to Lizbeth kidnapping their children. With the college sealed, students labor in vegetable patches for sustenance. Philomena, struggling with trust, receives a threatening message from Lizbeth. Marielle hires a witch to locate the Grimoire, while Chise resumes classes.

Philomena distances herself from her classmates, and suspicions of secret affection arise between Rian and Isaac. For the next one, the title of the new episode will be Needs must when the Devil drives I. With this, tensions might rise as Philomena grapples with trust issues and her past connection with Lizbeth.

Chise's kindness may lead to unexpected consequences, and the hunt for the elusive Grimoire could intensify as Marielle gets closer to uncovering its whereabouts. Rian and Isaac's feelings may also be explored. It will be interesting to see what the next episode brings to the table. The entry of the devil is the most-anticipated plotline here.

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Episode 15: Release date and where to watch

As of now, no break or hiatus is announced in the release of the next one. Thus, the final release date of the new one will be October 19, 2023, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll. All episodes of the anime's second cour come out on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.