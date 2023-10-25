The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Episode 16: Will everyone heal? Here's what we know so far

Everyone was feeling weary after spending so much time inside the walls of the school. On the other hand, the team decided to play some games in order to have some fun and spend some time with one another. But by the end of the outing, a lot of the students fell ill, causing concern. But now, it will be interesting to see how they come to a solution to this in The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Episode 16. Here is what we know about the story so far!

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Episode 16: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

The title of the last episode of AMB was Needs Must When the Drives I. In this episode, we see that Simeon has recovered from his injury. However, everyone was feeling caged inside the college, given the number of days they had spent inside. It was during this time that Elias and Chise realized they didn't know Chise's likes and dislikes. And then, we see that Rian went up to Philomena to challenge her for a puzzle game. But Philomena's painful memories of Lizbeth's abuse affected her game, letting Rian win, which upset him. Izaac scolded Rian, seeing Philomena was protecting herself.

By the end of the episode, we see that Jasmine got very sick and had to go to the hospital. This made Violet realize that they needed a proper mage teacher, not just sorcerers, to learn magic. It was a serious and urgent situation. Violet asked Chise to play a game with her. But just as they were about to start the game, a sudden emergency happened. Many students became seriously ill, and the college was in chaos because they needed immediate medical help.

The title of the next episode will be Needs Must when the Devil Drives II. In the upcoming episode, the college faces a medical emergency as numerous students fall seriously ill. The urgency of the situation escalates, and Chise's involvement becomes critical. Violet's invitation to play a game might hold a key to resolving the crisis, but the outcome remains uncertain, leaving the college in turmoil.

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Episode 16: Release date and where to watch

The next episode is all set to bring out the best of action and drama to the story. And so, the final release date of the new one will be October 26, 2023, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll. All episodes of the anime's second course come out on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

