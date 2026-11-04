The Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer: As Red Embraces Fatherhood, Will He Be Able to Save Island One More Time?

The Angry Birds 3, with Jason Sudeikis reprising his voice role as Red, is set to release in theatres on December 23, 2026. The makers have now unveiled a new trailer for the film, exploring Red's adventures as a father and his efforts to save the island once again.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer

In the 2-minute-and-27-second trailer, The Angry Birds 3 focuses on Red's life as he starts a family with Silver and becomes a father. As he faces new challenges, Red struggles to manage life with multiple children. However, when an extinction-level threat falls upon the island once again, Red must join forces with his family and friends, including Chuck and Bomb, for another adventure.

Watch the trailer here:

Jason Sudeikis , Josh Gad, Danny McBride, and Rachel Bloom are reprising their previous roles. The film will also feature Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Tim Robinson, Psalm West, James Austin Johnson, Anthony Padilla, and others in key roles.

Additionally, Keke Palmer, Lily James, Sam Richardson, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, Marcello Hernandez, Anna Cathcart, and MrBeast will also lend their voices to the film, although their roles have not yet been revealed.

The Angry Birds Movie franchise follows Red, a short-tempered bird who transforms from an outcast into a respected hero and leader of Bird Island.

The first film, released in 2016, follows Red as he befriends Chuck and Bomb during anger management classes. When King Leonard and his green pigs arrive at Bird Island, Red suspects their intentions. His fears prove correct when the pigs steal all the birds' eggs. Determined to rescue them, Red leads an attack on Piggy Island, defeats Leonard, and successfully saves the eggs, finally earning the respect of his community.

In the 2019 sequel, Red and the pigs are caught in a prank war until Eagle Island, ruled by Zeta, threatens both their homes. Forced to unite, the birds and pigs form an unlikely alliance to destroy her powerful superweapon. With the help of Silver and pig inventor Garry, Red learns the importance of teamwork and defeats Zeta. Following the revelation that Zeta is Mighty Eagle's former fiancée, the two reconcile, and the birds and pigs finally establish peace.

With the third instalment set to hit the big screens, the film will also feature a new track by BLACKPINK's Jisoo .

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