The Bachelor: How many times has Mike Fleiss been married?

Mike Fleiss is best known for creating the popular American dating reality television show, The Bachelor. After two decades, the creator has recently decided to step down from the creative team of The Bachelor. Since entering the public eye more than 20 years ago, the creator has been married twice and now fans are curious to know about his ex-wives.

Here’s everything about Mike Fleiss’s two ex-wives:

Daphne Alexandra Vorbeck

Mike Fleiss was married to Daphne Alexandra for more than 24 years. She was Mike Fleiss' high school love. According to sources, the couple got married in 1987, but his 24 years long marriage ended in 2012 due to irreconcilable differences.

Laura Kaeppeler

After his separation from ex-wife Daphne Alexandra, Fleiss married former beauty pageant Laura Kaeppeler in April 2014. Kaeppeler is best known for winning the Miss America 2012 title. She was the first woman from Wisconsin to win the Miss America pageant. The couple appeared to be happy together for several years, but in 2019, Fleiss filed for divorce. Even though their divorce was declared permanent, they later reconciled and admitted that they "regret" their choice.

How many kids does Mike Fleiss have?

Mike Fleiss and Kaeppeler welcomed their first child, Benjamin, in May 2015. Ben's parents frequently keep him out of the public eye, so little is known about him, but the two reportedly share joint custody of their son.

Why did Mike Fleiss exit The Bachelor franchise?

The Bachelor is one of the most successful reality television franchises ever. Despite the success, Fleiss revealed in March 2023, he is leaving the creative team after two decades. "I would like to congratulate ABC and WBTV for 21 wonderful years. To keep this lightning in a bottle bold and progressing, they've discovered the ideal creative team for me to entrust with The Bachelor franchise, according to Fleiss in a statement obtained by Deadline. Though the reason is still unclear, he said he is leaving the franchise in the right hands.

