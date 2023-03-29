The Bachelor Season 27 Finale: Will Zach Shallcross pick Gabi or Kaity? Check details

The Bachelor's 27th season premiered on January 23, 2023, which stars Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive.

Zach previously appeared on the season of The Bachelorette, starring Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

On Monday night, Zach Shallcross was placed in a situation to choose between Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar.

The big announcement is here.

Before bowing down to the women who Zach wanted to propose his love to, he made sure to break up with her in a private space. Here is how the flow of the proposal went through:

Zach Shallcross breaks up with Gabi Elnicki with a sweet message.

Zach broke up with Gabi before he wanted to make it official with Kaity. Zach bid farewell with a sweet and beautiful message for Gabi, which was: "What a journey you and I have been on. All of our moments have been life-changing, and there’s so much I love and adore about you."

“Knowing you and falling in love with you have made me a better man”. "As much as I’ve been falling in love with you, I’m sorry," he said. "You deserve a man who picks you first every day."

This made Elnicki emotional as she was in love with Zach and hoped that it would be her who he would pick. But her gut feeling always knew that he held a soft corner for Kaity Biggar.

Zach Shallcross's romantic proposal

Zach Shallcross did exactly what every woman would want—to be asked out. The way he quoted and delivered his message to Kaity Biggar will definitely melt your heart.

Zach quoted, "The love I feel for you is something I could never have imagined. I love you so much." I love you with all my heart, and you’re the face I want to wake up to every morning. I want to go through life with you and only you. Kaity, I want to be with you forever.”

Biggar definitely said yes to this.

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross's future plans

The couple said they want to marry in 2025 and plan to live together this summer in Austin, Texas, where they both lived before joining the reality dating show.

"We've been longing for this moment for so long," Biggar said of publicly revealing his relationship with Shallcross, who said he knew that "it's always been you."

Shallcross and Biggar stated that they are currently focused on maintaining a normal relationship away from the cameras.

