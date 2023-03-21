The Bachelor Season 27: When will episode 10 air? Deets inside

The Bachelor Season 27 episode 10 is finally here! The latest episode of the show aired on ABC at 8 pm on Monday, March 20. In episode 9, "Women Tell All”, Zach Shallcross went on a date with the remaining women. Out of four gorgeous women, Katherine “Kat” was asked to leave the show since Zach couldn't see a confident future with her. Here’s all that we know about the 10th episode of The Bachelor Season 27.

The Bachelor Season 27: Where to watch?

The Season 27 of the show is coming to an end and Zach Shallcross has to decide the one with whom he will spend the rest of his life. The much-anticipated 10th episode of the season released on Monday, March 20. Fans from across the countries can tune into Season 10 of Bachelor’s season 27 on streaming services such as Hulu, Tubi TV, and the ABC app.

What’s in the 10th episode?

Last week Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity received roses. Zach and the remaining women will now travel to Krabi, Thailand. The 10th episode “Fantasy Suites” is an amalgamation of love, drama, and heartbreak. It is evident from all the previews that he has feelings for all three women. The preview showed Zach Shallcross expressing his love for Gabi to her. But, the conversation that Zach and Gabi had, in the end, brewed a lot of questions. Besides, the preview showed Katie being sad and sharing that she feels distant and doesn't know what to do.

Who is “The Bachelor”?

The Bachelor is a contestant named Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old software executive from Anaheim Hills, California. Shallcross has earned a degree in business administration from California Polytechnic State University as per his LinkedIn. He loves his family and is very close to his mother. He has learned from his parents what true love looks like and he intends to keep them in mind while looking for a life partner.

Who are the women?

Ariel is a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York City while Gabriella who is also known as “Gabi”, is an account executive from Pittsford, Vt. The third woman, Kaitlyn aka Kaity, is an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

