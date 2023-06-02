The Bachelorette 20: What to expect from new season? Where to watch, release date, cast details, and more

Popular reality television dating game show The Bachelorette is all set with a new season and fans of the series cannot wait to see what twists, turns, as well as moments they'll get to witness this time around. Charity Lawson is the new Bachelorette this time around and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of the popular series.

The Bachelorette 20 release date, streaming and more

The Bachelorette 20 premieres on ABC on June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Apart from watching the broadcast on ABC, viewers can stream the series on Hulu. This season's Bachelorette, aka Charity Lawson, was introduced on The Bachelor 27. Zach Shallcross, who was the Bachelor of the season she was a part of, told US Weekly, "She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she's so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart."

"When I was told, I had to double-check. I was like, 'Are you sure that was my name that was called?' I could not believe it. I literally did not believe it. I was having all of these emotions. I was excited, I was nervous, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To hear my name called, I knew that it would be something incredible," Lawson said. Being the fourth Black Bachelorette is an honour for the 27-year-old and she acknowledges it.

"This puts me in the position of being the fourth woman of color to hold this role and the second monoracial African American woman to have the opportunity to find love. I notice and acknowledge that this is so much bigger than myself. It is my journey to love, but it's bigger than me," she explained. Talking about the kind of guy she wants, Lawson said, "I need someone who is confident and is sure of what they want, so we're not playing games."

The Bachelorette 20 cast

The cast of the season, including 25 men who will aim to impress Charity, was announced by ABC on June 1, 2023. Aaron Bryant is a 29-year-old software salesman from Katy, Aaron Schwartzman is a 33-year-old firefighter from Fremont, Adrian Hassan is a 33-year-old realtor from North Hills, and Brayden Bowers is a 24-year-old nurse from Murrieta. Caleb Arthur is a 29-year-old physician from Kentwood, Caleb Balgaard is a 24-year-old wrestler from Fenton, and Chris Spell is a 27-year-old world record jumper from White Plains.

Dotun Olubeko is a 30-year-old medicine specialist from Fresno, James Pierce is a 28-year-old attorney from Brownsburg, and Joe Menzia is a 32-year-old tech operations director from San Francisco. Joey Graziadei is a 27-year-old tennis pro from Koloa, John Buresh is a 27-year-old data scientist from Excelsior, and John Henry Spurlock is a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach. Josh Young is a 28-year-old Harvard student from Bethlehem.

Kaleb Kim is a 26-year-old construction salesman from Norcross, Khalid Hassan is a 28-year-old tech recruiter from Dearborn, and Michael Barbour is a 29-year-old yacht captain from South Holland. Nicholas Barber is a 32-year-old HR executive from Berkeley Heights, Peter Cappio is a 33-year-old airline pilot from Armonk, and Sean McLaughlin is a 25-year-old software sales rep from Melrose. Spencer Storbeck is a 32-year-old medical sales director from Moorpark, and Tanner Courtad is a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh.

Lastly, Taylor Pegg is a 32-year-old loan officer from Beavercreek, Warwick Reider is a construction manager from Nashville, and Xavier Binner is a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Euclid. The Bachelorette first premiered on January 8, 2023. It is a gender-swapped version of The Bachelor where one bachelorette chooses from a pool of men.

