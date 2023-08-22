The Bachelorette 20: Where and how to watch finale of Charity Lawson's season? Streaming details, winner, and more

The Bachelorette season twenty is bidding the viewers goodbye and Charity Lawson, the bachelorette of this installment, has finally made her choice. The season first premiered on June 26, 2023, and featured 25 competing men. Here's how you can watch the dating reality series and keep scrolling if you want to know who won season 20 and Lawson's heart.

Where and how to watch The Bachelorette 20 finale

The finale of season 20 of The Bachelorette, also known as episode nine of the eight-week-long journey is finally here. A new episode of the dating show aired every Monday and the conclusion is airing on August 21, 2023, on ABC. While the network is broadcasting the three-hour-long season finale from 8 pm to 11 pm ET, the episode will be available on Hulu the next day for those who are unable to watch. It will also include a special segment.

The Bachelorette 20 special segment: After The Final Rose

Apart from the main edition, the episode will also feature the special segment After The Final Rose, where host Jesse Palmer will have a conversation with Charity and her top three guys to talk about their journey on The Bachelorette. The special event will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after, just like the episode. It is to be noted that one needs to be a Hulu subscriber in order to stream The Bachelorette finale and the special segment.

The Bachelorette 20 winner: Who did Charity Lawson choose?

The winner of season 20 of The Bachelorette is Dotun Olubeko. The 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist was chosen by Charity Lawson, a 27-year-old who works as a family and child therapist. Dotun proposed to her with a beautiful oval diamond ring and expressed his feelings for her. "You have been able to make me feel so incredibly special. You've made me feel adored and validated and wanted," he expressed to Charity before the proposal.

Dotun added that he wants to spend the rest of his life showing her how much he loves her. Charity then reciprocated the feelings and told him that she wants a forever future with him. "I see you as my husband, I see you as my future. I see it so clear. I don't have any doubts, I don't question it. I love you so much," she told Dotun and he proceeded to pop the question.

"The love that we have is perfect. And so, Ms. Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning the fairytale into a reality?" he asked her. Charity said yes and the two lovebirds kissed. She then made it the Bachelorette official by giving Dotun her final rose. The two are still together and engaged even though filming for the season wrapped months ago.

