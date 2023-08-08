The Bachelorette 20: Who won the new season ft. Charity Lawson? Elimination order, filming locations, and more
The Bachelorette is currently airing its 20th season and here's what we know about who won the popular dating reality show and where the installment was filmed.
The Bachelorette is a dating reality series and with the latest season having wrapped filming, fans of the show have been excited to know who Charity Lawson, the bachelorette of the season, chose. Season 20 of the Jesse Palmer-hosted show features the 27-year-old choosing the right guy for her from a list of 25 contestants. Here's what we know about the winner of the season, the elimination chart, and the filming locations. *Spoiler alert*
The Bachelorette 20: Elimination chart
Season 20 of The Bachelorette premiered on June 26, 2023, and will officially conclude on August 21, 2023. The ABC show features Lawson, a 27-year-old family therapist, as the lead of the season. She finished at the fourth place on season 27 of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross. According to the Reality Steve podcast, here's the full elimination chart:
Week #1
- Chris Spell
- Joe Menzia
- Khalid Hassan
- Nic Barber
- Peter Cappio
- Taylor Pegg
Week #2
- Caleb Arthur
- John Henry Spurlock
- Josh Young
- Kaleb Kim
- Spencer Storbeck
Week #3
- Warwick Reid
- Aaron Schwartzman
- Adrian Hassan
- James Pierce
Week #4
- Brayden Bowers
- Caleb Balgaard
- John Buresh
- Michael Barbour
Week #5
- Sean McLaughlin
- Tanner Courtad
The Bachelorette 20: Final four and winner
The final four contestants of the season were reportedly Joey Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis player from Hawaii; Xavier Bonner, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Ohio; Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old software salesman from Texas; and Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old medicine specialist from California. Here's what their positions on the season were:
Fourth Place
- Aaron Bryant
Third Place
- Xavier Bonner
Runner-Up
- Joey Graziadei
Winner
- Dotun Olubeko
The Bachelorette 20: Filming locations
The Bachelorette season 20 was reportedly filmed from March 20 to April 30, 2023. As mentioned above, Dotun Olubeko was chosen as the winner by Charity Lawson. The 30-year-old is described as the full package in his ABC biography. "He's hoping his future wife has the same love for adventure and excitement for the little things as he does," it further reads. He is reportedly engaged to the 27-year-old bachelorette of the season.
- Episodes 1 to 3: Bachelor Mansion in Los Angeles, California
- Episode 4: Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver
- Episode 5: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Episode 6: Euclid, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California
- Season Finale: Fiji
FAQs
