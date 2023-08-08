The Bachelorette 20: Who won the new season ft. Charity Lawson? Elimination order, filming locations, and more

The Bachelorette is a dating reality series and with the latest season having wrapped filming, fans of the show have been excited to know who Charity Lawson, the bachelorette of the season, chose. Season 20 of the Jesse Palmer-hosted show features the 27-year-old choosing the right guy for her from a list of 25 contestants. Here's what we know about the winner of the season, the elimination chart, and the filming locations. *Spoiler alert*

The Bachelorette 20: Elimination chart

Season 20 of The Bachelorette premiered on June 26, 2023, and will officially conclude on August 21, 2023. The ABC show features Lawson, a 27-year-old family therapist, as the lead of the season. She finished at the fourth place on season 27 of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross. According to the Reality Steve podcast, here's the full elimination chart:

Week #1

Chris Spell

Joe Menzia

Khalid Hassan

Nic Barber

Peter Cappio

Taylor Pegg

Week #2

Caleb Arthur

John Henry Spurlock

Josh Young

Kaleb Kim

Spencer Storbeck

Week #3

Warwick Reid

Aaron Schwartzman

Adrian Hassan

James Pierce

Week #4

Brayden Bowers

Caleb Balgaard

John Buresh

Michael Barbour

Week #5

Sean McLaughlin

Tanner Courtad

The Bachelorette 20: Final four and winner

The final four contestants of the season were reportedly Joey Graziadei, a 27-year-old tennis player from Hawaii; Xavier Bonner, a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Ohio; Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old software salesman from Texas; and Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old medicine specialist from California. Here's what their positions on the season were:

Fourth Place

Aaron Bryant

Third Place

Xavier Bonner

Runner-Up

Joey Graziadei

Winner

Dotun Olubeko

The Bachelorette 20: Filming locations

The Bachelorette season 20 was reportedly filmed from March 20 to April 30, 2023. As mentioned above, Dotun Olubeko was chosen as the winner by Charity Lawson. The 30-year-old is described as the full package in his ABC biography. "He's hoping his future wife has the same love for adventure and excitement for the little things as he does," it further reads. He is reportedly engaged to the 27-year-old bachelorette of the season.

Episodes 1 to 3: Bachelor Mansion in Los Angeles, California

Episode 4: Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver

Episode 5: New Orleans, Louisiana

Episode 6: Euclid, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Texas, and California

Season Finale: Fiji

