The Bachelorette 2023: Who will enter in new season? Contestant, release date, time and more

Mark your calendars and prepare for a remarkable milestone season as the 20th edition of The Bachelorette premieres on June 26. This season, ABC has chosen Charity Lawson, the charismatic fourth-runner-up from Zack Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, to lead the search for true love. As Lawson takes center stage, viewers will witness her navigate through the complexities of romance, forming connections with 25 potential suitors who will compete for her heart.

The journey Begins

As the 20th season of The Bachelorette commences, fans can expect a captivating blend of heartfelt conversations, romantic dates, and unexpected twists. With Lawson at the helm, viewers will witness her navigate through a whirlwind of emotions and forge connections with a diverse group of contestants who are vying for her affection.

As the weeks unfold, friendships will form, rivalries may emerge, and ultimately, Lawson will have to make difficult decisions in her pursuit of finding a love that is authentic and enduring.

With a desire to find a genuine life partner, Lawson has specific qualities in mind for her ideal match. ABC's website highlights her preferences, which include a love for dogs, a penchant for thrifting, and an appreciation for a good tailgate.

However, above all else, Lawson values honesty, empathy, and being cherished for who she truly is. Raised in a loving environment by parents who have enjoyed a 47-year-long marriage, Lawson is eager to emulate their enduring love story and find a lasting connection that will stand the test of time.

Men who are vying for Charity Lawson's heart

Among the captivating contestants in The Bachelorette 2023, we have Aaron B., a charming software salesman from San Diego, California. Aaron S., a charismatic firefighter from San Diego, adds a spark to the mix. Adrian, a confident realtor from Northridge, California, brings his own unique charm.

These eligible gentlemen, along with many others, will compete for a chance to win the heart of our leading lady, Charity Lawson. With their diverse backgrounds and personalities, this season promises an exciting journey filled with love, laughter, and unexpected connections. Tune in to witness the romantic adventures unfold on The Bachelorette 2023.

