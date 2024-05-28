The Bachelorette Alum Trista Sutter Shuts Down Separation Rumors From Husband; Deets Here

Well-known American personality Trista Sutter is doing well. She took to Instagram and posted cryptic messages on May 25, to address concerns about her relationship for the first time after her husband, Ryan Sutter.

"Geez, people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown, trial separation, midlife crisis, or divorce in peace?!" On a tropical vacation, Trista Sutter wrote, sharing a photo of herself, her husband, and their two kids, Maxwell (16) and Blakesley (14).

"In all seriousness, for those concerned, I'm safe, happy, healthy, in love, and grateful. " she continued. "For those who prefer to be critical and look for negativity, good luck with that."

Trista Sutter embraces personal growth with family’s support

Trista Sutter explained that she took a chance for personal growth with the support of her family and friends, confident that her stay-at-home-mom duties were in good hands. She noted that her husband Ryan, who usually prefers privacy, shared his love for her in social media posts while she was traveling, which worried fans.

"We see Instagram as a digital diary. Usually, the world doesn't pay much attention. But this time, his cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic posts caught the attention of nearly every news outlet," she explained.

Trista Sutter added, "To me, his posts provided the affirmation I needed to overcome my self-doubt and fear, and that's all that matters."

Trista then wrote that her husband, whom she married in 2003, "doesn’t owe anyone an explanation or need permission to post what he wants."

"If you want to know the rest, I'll share later," she continued. "For now, it's back to our usual program - from a beach in Mexico! 🇲🇽."

"After all, breakdowns and separations need rest!" Trista concluded.

The reality star also posted a series of Instagram stories featuring her husband relaxing on the beach and her kids enjoying the getaway.

Ryan’s Mother’s Day posts raise concerns

Concerns arose when Ryan posted photos on Instagram for Mother's Day on May 12, revealing that Trista was spending the day away from him and their children.

Days later, he shared an update, saying, "Trista is okay. We're okay. We're doing well."

He explained, "Trista is in a phase of searching in her life. An opportunity came up that might aid her in that journey. With our family's backing, she's pursuing it. As part of this, she's temporarily unavailable to us."

In another post shared that same day, Ryan said he wished he could talk to her, ask about her day, and hear her voice even for a minute. Often, he called without much to say, not realizing how precious it was or how much he'd miss it if it disappeared.

