The Bachelorette contestant Josh Sieter died at 36: Here are 7 things you didn’t know about him
Josh Seiter, former contestant of The Bachelorette sadly passed away at 36. He was battling with depression and mental health illness.
Josh Seiter, a former contestant on The Bachelorette passed away at the age of 36. His family shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram, expressing their grief and remembering him as a bright light in a sometimes dim world. His family stated, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing, as all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.” Here are 7 things about Josh to remember him for.
1. Mental health advocate
Josh had been open about his mental health battles, bravely discussing anxiety, bipolar disorder, and more. He referred to himself as a "suicide attempt survivor" and encouraged others to share their stories.
2. Struggles with self-worth
In his posts, Josh revealed daily battles with feelings of worthlessness and the constant need for approval from others. He questioned the "Why?" behind these insecurities and emphasized the importance of breaking the cycle of self-worth tied to the acceptance of others.
3. Seeking approval
Josh admitted to being a "people pleaser" and explained that he often tried to gain approval from others. He pondered whether his upbringing or homeschooling played a role in this behavior but stressed that understanding the "How?" Improving self-worth was crucial.
4. Reality TV and OnlyFans
While Josh Seiter was briefly known for his appearance on The Bachelorette in 2015, he did not form a connection with Kaitlyn Bristowe and was eliminated in the first week. Following the show, he ventured into creating content on OnlyFans.
5. Not really looking for love
Josh wasn't really expecting to find true love on The Bachelorette. He admitted that it's very unlikely to find real love on a TV show like that. He mainly went on the show to get more attention and make his name known, not really to find a wife.
6. A proud firefighter
Josh did multiple jobs, besides being an exotic dancer, Josh was also a firefighter, and he's proud of that. But there is no information about which city he worked in or how long he did this job.
7. Last positive message
Just four days before his passing, Josh shared a selfie on Instagram with a caption that read, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.” It was a poignant reminder of his ongoing battle and determination.
