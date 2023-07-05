The Bachelorette offers a dramatic Episode 2; Find out who got evicted in the elimination

The Bachelorette Season 20 kicked off with Charity Lawson as the lead, ready to embark on her unconventional quest for love.

In Episode 2, there were 19 men left at the mansion after the premiere night, and the week featured two group dates and a coveted one-on-one card for a lucky contestant.

The episode showcased the excitement and romance as Charity navigated her journey, exploring unconventional ways to find a connection with the remaining suitors.

ALSO READ: The Bachelorette 20: What to expect from new season? Where to watch, release date, cast details, and more

Who got evicted on The Bachelorette episode 2?

In a dramatic turn of events on The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson bid farewell to five hopeful suitors in episode 2. With the absence of a rose from Charity, Caleb Arthur, a 29-year-old Resident Physician, John Henry Spurlock, a 30-year-old Underwater Welder, Josh Young, a 28-year-old Harvard Grad Student, Kaleb Kim, a 26-year-old Construction Salesman, and Spencer Storbeck, a 32-year-old Medical Sales Director, had their journey cut short.

The elimination narrowed down the pool of potential love interests from 19 to 14, giving Charity more time to focus on the remaining contenders and explore the connections she feels strongest about.

ALSO READ: Who is Spencer Storbeck? Get to know The Bachelorette Season 20's strangest contestant

Charity's enchanting date with Aaron

In The Bachelorette, Charity's one-on-one date with Aaron Bryant took them to the Hollywood Sign, where they bonded over their parents' lasting marriages and shared a kiss. Aaron's vulnerability about his past relationship shortcomings and therapy journey resonated with Charity. A private concert by country singer Lauren Alaina added to the enchantment of their beautiful date.

ALSO READ: The Bachelors and The Bachelorettes: Which couples are still together in 2023?

Brayden upset over Charity and Joey's kiss

During a group date on The Bachelorette, tension arose as the men played dodgeball. Aaron made a playful comment about wearing speedos in front of Yosef's daughter, while Adrian won the MVP title despite his team's loss.

A heated argument ensued between Adrian and Brayden, with Adrian accusing Brayden of acting immaturely.

In another group date, Charity and Joey shared a record-breaking 4-minute and 25-second kiss, while discussing Joey's personal journey. Brayden expressed his frustration over Charity's public display of affection and threatened to leave. He later confronted Charity, who reassured him that there was no ill intention.

Advertisement

Adrian also informed Charity about the behavior of some contestants during the game. Despite the drama, Charity gave Brayden a rose, although some speculated that it was influenced by the show's producers.

ALSO READ: Who is Charity Lawson? 4 Things to know about the Bachelorette's leading lady