The Baldwins Trailer: Audience Gets Peek Into Personal Lives of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin as They Discuss Rust Case, More

The Baldwins trailer has been dropped by TLC, providing the audience with a sneak peek into the lives of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. The clip released by the studios opens with the chaos of two parents, their seven children, and their pets running across the house, making it a noisy abode.

Apart from featuring their kids, the couple went on to talk about the rough phase of their lives when the Beetlejuice star faced the lawsuit on the grounds of involuntary manslaughter.

The actor accidentally pulled the trigger of a loaded gun on the sets of Rust and killed the cinematographer, Haylena Hutchins. The bullet also went on to injure the director of the film.

Meanwhile, in the trailer, the couple is seen celebrating the ninth birthday of their oldest son, Rafael. Further, to get away from the routine, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin set out to East Hampton to fulfill their yearly tradition.

The Baldwins released a statement wherein they stated, “This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family—the good, bad, wild, and everything in between.”

It further read, “We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story.”

Moreover, the President of TLC, Howard Lee, went on to add, “TLC has always been a platform for compelling stories. With THE BALDWINS, viewers gain an unprecedented look into Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family journey. As they navigate parenthood, marriage, and life under the spotlight, the series blends moments of joy, chaos, and sincerity, offering a genuine portrayal beyond the headlines.”

The Baldwins will premiere on February 23 on TLC.

