The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: When is Hunger Games dystopian prequel film releasing? Here's what we know

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a dystopian science fiction film that serves as a prequel to the blockbuster 2012 film The Hunger Games. The much-awaited adaptation is all set for release this year and everything you need to know about the action thriller movie.

Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes release date and synopsis

Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is all set for release on November 17, 2023. Apart from acting as the prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy, the film will also be the fifth installment in The Hunger Games film franchise. Set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the movie revolves around a young Coriolanus Snow who is the last hope for his family which fell from grace.

ALSO READ: The Dragon Prince 5: When is new season of Netflix's animated fantasy series releasing? Here's what we know

The synopsis says, "With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12." When Lucy's charm attracts the audience of Panem, Coriolanus sees an opportunity to change their fate and joins hands with her to turn the odds in their favor. "Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake," the description of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes concludes.

Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer, cast, and more

The official trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was released by Lionsgate on April 28, 2023. At the beginning of it, Lucy asks Coriolanus, "What does my mentor do besides bring me roses?" to which he replies, "I do my best to take care of you" which then makes her ask, "You really wanna take care of me in that arena? Start by thinking I can actually win." The video proceeds to show shots of The Hunger Games being held and the two main characters fighting with their beliefs of good and evil as they fall in love.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has a stellar and diverse set of cast members. Tom Blyth plays young Coriolanus Snow, while Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Gray Baird. Other members include Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius Flickerman, Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gau, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, and Isobel Jesper Jones as Mayfair Lipp. Dakota Shapiro plays Billy Taupe, Vaughan Reilly essays the role of Maude Ivory, and George Somner portrays Spruce. The Hunger Games has been hugely successful.

The first Hunger Games film was released in 2012 and starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark. The award-winning film became the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2012. Now with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes set for release this year, all eyes are on it as netizens and fans wait to watch how the world of The Hunger Games became the way it is.

ALSO READ: Skull Island: When did adult animated adventure drama release? Here's everything we know about Netflix series