The Batman Part II Release Date: Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ Superhero Film Hits Big Screens on February 18, 2028

The Batman: Part II, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, has been generating excitement for quite some time, with DC fans worldwide eagerly awaiting its release. Now, director Matt Reeves has confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on February 18, 2028.

The Batman: Part II Release Date

Matt Reeves recently shared a camera test glimpse of The Batman: Part II online. The short video features Robert Pattinson returning as the iconic vigilante, donning the cowl once again while teasing the film's darker tone.

Along with the new glimpse, Reeves confirmed that Batman will return to theatres on February 18, 2028.

Here’s the post

More about The Batman: Part II

The Batman: Part II serves as the sequel to the 2022 film The Batman. The first instalment drew inspiration from the comic storylines Year One, The Long Halloween, and Ego. Set during Bruce Wayne's second year as Gotham's protector, the film followed Batman as he investigated a series of crimes linked to corruption while tracking down the Riddler, ultimately uncovering secrets connected to his father, Thomas Wayne.

Apart from Robert Pattinson , The Batman featured Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and others in pivotal roles.

For the sequel, Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell are set to reprise their roles from the first film. Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Charles Dance are also joining the cast in new roles.

The sequel is set during winter and follows Batman as he investigates fresh mysteries in the aftermath of Gotham City's devastating flood. While the makers have not officially confirmed the new characters, it is expected that Sebastian Stan might portray Victor Zsasz, while Scarlett Johansson is reportedly playing Poison Ivy.

Robert Pattinson’s next film

Robert Pattinson will soon appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey . The epic mythological adventure stars Matt Damon as King Odysseus, with Pattinson portraying Antinous. Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway also feature in prominent roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.

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