The Beanie Bubble ending explained: How does Ty Warner's fate conclude in Elizabeth Banks starrer drama film?

Comedy-drama film The Beanie Bubble was released in select cinemas on July 21, 2023, which was followed up by its release on Apple TV+ on July 28, 2023. Based on the 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette, it stars Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Zach Galifianakis. Here's what happened in the film and how the intriguing movie concluded.

The Beanie Bubble ending explained

Ty Warner has taken advantage of women and exploited their talent to create his own empire throughout his life. But the women have had enough of being wronged and decide to take their power back. Ty uses Robbie's business knowledge and skills while the two were friends. They start dating but when Robbie wants to expand their business Ty is against it and has no rational reason for it. Robbie points out she is the one running the company.

Ty removes her name as the co-founder of the company and cuts off her salary. Robbie also realizes that he had been spying on her through a planted listening device. Meanwhile, when Ty meets Sheila, is smitten and wants to marry her. But everything is a matter of benefit and profit to him so it was important for him to gain something from Sheila before he took that step forward. Sheila's daughters give Ty several amazing ideas which he shamelessly uses.

He later removes their name from the tags and replaces them with his name. On the other hand, Maya's marketing skills led to the company's success. Not wanting to share credit with her, Ty hires an incapable man instead. When Sheila goes to meet Ty at his party, she finds him cheating on her with Robbie. When Ty runs after her to gaslight her, Sheila punches him out of her elevator. Maya decides to leave the company leaving Ty shocked and surprised.

Robbie uses Ty's listening device to indirectly make him believe his idea was brilliant which is why he greenlights the project. This is when she walks out of the company, ready to leave for Mexico with the guy she is dating. Desperate, Ty tries to convince Robbie who agrees to help if she was the only toy wholesaler in the UK division. Having no choice, he agrees. Ty is convicted of tax fraud while Robbie, Sheila, and Maya have successful lives and careers.

