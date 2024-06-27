The Bear Season 3 Episode Schedule; Dates, What To Expect & More
The Bear season 3 episodes are out. Read to know about the streaming details, schedule of the episodes and more including renewal.
The Bear is back with the third season. And with that, Jeremy Allen White as culinary visionary Carmy is also back. FX has moved the timing of the 10 new episodes forward by three hours. Here’s everything you need to know about the series, its release timing, how to stream online, and more.
The Bear season 3 premiere date and release time
The Bear season three premieres exclusively on Hulu on Wednesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. All 10 episodes of the third season were dropped at that time.
How to watch The Bear
FX’s The Bear is available to watch exclusively on Hulu. With a 30-day free trial period before payments start, Hulu offers 7.99 USD/month with ads and 17.99 USD/month without ads. If you sign up today, you can watch The Bear for free if you watch all 10 episodes within 30 days.
What is the storyline here?
Season 3 will likely focus on Carmy's restaurant reopening and the challenges that come with it. The team is set to face new hurdles as they strive for culinary greatness and navigate the unpredictable restaurant industry.
The official synopsis for Season 3 offers some hints: "Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity."
It looks like the pressure will be on as Carmy longing for culinary greatness. This is likely to push the entire team to try hard for something big, but it will also test their bonds to see if they can stick together.
Where to Watch The Bear Season 3 on TV
The Emmy-winning FX TV series The Bear will not appear on regular cable. The series can only be viewed online via Hulu or by connecting your TV provider account to the FX Now platform on the network.
The Bear Season 3 episodes:
- The Bear season 3 episode 1 – Tomorrow
- The Bear season 3 episode 2 – Next
- The Bear season 3 episode 3 – Doors
- The Bear season 3 episode 4 – Violet
- The Bear season 3 episode 5 – Children
- The Bear season 3 episode 6 – Napkins
- The Bear season 3 episode 7 – Legacy
- The Bear season 3 episode 8 – Ice Chips
- The Bear season 3 episode 9 – Apologies
- The Bear season 3 episode 10 – Forever
The Bear season 3 cast
The entire main cast of The Bear is returning for season 3.
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
- Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks
- Lisa Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero
- Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
- Matty Matheson as Neil Fak
These recurring actors and characters are also returning, per the season 3 trailer.
- Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim
- Corey Hendrix as Gary “Sweeps” Woods
- Oliver Platt as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski
- Chris Witaske as Pete
- Molly Gordon as Claire
- Jon Bernthal as Michael “Mikey” Berzatto
- Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak
Will there be a season 4 of The Bear?
According to reports in March from Variety and Deadline, a fourth season of The Bear was quietly green-lighted ahead of season three’s release. We can expect many of our favorite characters will reprise their roles in season 4. It was also reported that seasons 3 and 4 would be filmed back to back, but season 4 will still likely be held for release until 2025.
The first season of The Bear won 10 Emmys, including for Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Writing. Season 2 won Golden Globes for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, and stars White and Edebiri.
