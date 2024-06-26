The Bear Season 3 Moves Up Its Release Date: Find Out Where And When Can You Binge New Episodes

The Bear is set to make a comeback on the screen with a new season. The makers of the show have cut the wait short, as instead of releasing the FX series on Thursday, it will be made available for the audience to watch on Wednesday evening itself. The third season of the show will premiere on Hulu and Disney+.

The upcoming episodes of the show will continue with the same storyline as seasons 1 and 2. The last episode of the previous season left the audience hanging as to where the characters stood in their relationships after having an action-packed finale.

What can be expected from the new season of The Bear?

With the new season on the cards, the restaurant drama will intensify while giving the audience some good laughs over the staff’s clumsy-ness and sarcasm. According to the synopsis, the third season will see Carmy pushing his employees to work harder and complete the orders on time. The show's logline reads, “Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.”

It adds, “Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.” Along with the regular cast members reprising their roles, new actors will also be joining the popular kitchen of Carmy.

As for the cast members, the show will star Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Release date and time of The Bear season 3

The Bear season 3 will now premiere on June 26, 2024, at 6:00 pm P.T. With the time change; international viewers can also watch the show on the same day, as Disney+ will be able to premiere it just a few hours after the original release. Countries that can watch the series from the comfort of their homes and on the same day include the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Egypt, and a few countries in the Middle East.

