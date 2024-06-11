The Bear Season 3 New Teaser Breakdown: Banana Town Visit Explained

The Bear is gearing up to make a big splash with Season 3, and the new teaser simply adds to the hype. The Emmy-winning series will return with the chefs tackling a new set of challenges to keep their fine-dining restaurant, The Bear’s Original Beef running at full potential. The new teaser that surfaced this week, does its work of offering a sneak peek into what awaits in the upcoming season.

The teaser glimpses an average hectic day at the restaurant but a banana town reference by chef Fak calls back to a touching plotline from the previous season. It also reminds fans of the major development in Chef Richie’s character arc in the Season 2 finale.

The Bear Season 3 new teaser breakdown

Rotten Tomatoes released a compelling new teaser on Tuesday, June 11 that delves into The Bear’s chefs irked by the significant menu change in their restaurant. Fleeting glimpses of the characters going about their lives breeze by as Ayo Edibiri’s Sydney Adamu says that the new plan is to “change everything, every day.”

Perplexed by the hectic protocol, Chef Fak played by Matty Matheson reacts to the revelation by saying, “It’s not a banana town.” This follows a stern response by Jeremy Allen White’s Chef Cam, who claims that’s how top-notch restaurants operate.

The banana references have been going on well into mid-Season 2 when James ‘Cicero’ Kalinowski a.k.a. Uncle Jimmy, played by Oliver Platt, narrated a touching story from his childhood to everyone. He recalled the memory of his father taking him to a chocolate-covered banana stand after he saw Richie’s ex-wife, Tiffany Jerimovich eating a banana. The character portrayed by Gillian Jacobs was pregnant and only had the appetite for a banana.

Uncle Jimmy admits missing his father, although calling him a “fat f**k” simultaneously. "On the drive out here we actually passed the stand my dad used to take me to get 'em. I swear to god I could smell 'em, you know? And him," he says in Season 2, Episode 6.

It does not end there. In the season 2 finale, Chef Richie Jerimovich played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, made a special dessert for Cicero at dinner. A special chocolate-covered banana was put together for Cicero that left him touched by the chef's thoughtful effort. It also comes as a development in Richie’s character arc because he listened and remembered Uncle Jimmy’s story which further encouraged his kind gesture.

Therefore, this is how a small “banana town” reference takes back viewers to the ocean of sentiments and storylines in The Bear.

The Bear Season 3 will take it a notch-up

As the official trailer that FX dropped weeks ago and the new teaser hint, Season 3 will be about pushing boundaries until the very breaking point. Carmy, Sydney, and Richie will pull up their socks, or aprons in this case, and go to any extent to “elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level,” per the official synopsis.

Carmy pushes himself and his crew to give their best in the ever-evolving culinary industry and demands perfection. If not, it goes to the trash.

The Bear Season 3 will premiere with all 10 episodes on Hulu, on June 27, 2024.

