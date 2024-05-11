The Bear Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Story Plot, Cast, Streaming Details And More; All You Need To Know About The New Installment

Fans can't wait for more of FX's hit series, The Bear. Good news – Hulu will soon serve up a third (and fourth) season of this beloved show.

Get ready to dive into all the details about The Bear Season 3, including when it airs and what to expect in the plot. Plus, catch a sneak peek in the first teaser to find out if Carmy escaped the freezer.

The Bear Season 3: Where to stream, star cast and plot details

Season 3 hits Hulu screens on June 27, 2024, with all 10 episodes available at once. If you're in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, Hong Kong, or the Philippines, you can catch it on Disney+ on the same day.

Filming for Season 3 started in February 2024 after delays caused by writers' and actors' strikes. Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy, mentioned on the Today show that filming would begin around February or March. He even planned to brush up on his cooking skills in January to prep for the role per Forbes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Expect to see familiar faces in Season 3, including Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, and more. While there were exciting cameos in Season 2, like Jamie Lee Curtis and Molly Gordon, it's unclear if they'll return for Season 3.

Advertisement

As for the plot, Season 3 will likely focus on Carmy's restaurant reopening and the challenges that come with it. The official synopsis of the season 3 read;

“Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role.”

The synopsis further continues, “In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

The team is set to face new hurdles as they strive for culinary greatness and navigate the unpredictable restaurant industry.

What is The Bear show about?

The Bear, created by Christopher Storer, follows the adventures of talented chef Carmen (Carmy) Berzatto in the food industry. After his brother's passing, Carmy shifts from fancy dining to running a local sandwich joint in Chicago. Alongside Carmy, the show stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson, Abby Elliott, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Lionel Boyce.

Season 2, which dropped in June 2023, scooped up awards like Best Comedy at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globe Awards. FX and Hulu quickly renewed it for a third season in November 2023, thanks to its huge fan following.

Is there a trailer for The Bear Season 3?

While there's no official trailer yet, a teaser dropped on May 9, showing Carmy back in action in the kitchen. Remember, you can catch all seasons of The Bear exclusively on Hulu or Disney+ with the Disney Bundle. So, mark your calendars and get ready for another delicious season of The Bear!

Checkout The Bear teaser below;

ALSO READ: ‘Mutual And Difficult Decision’: RHOB Stars Dorit Kemsley, Paul Kemsley Announce Split After 9 Years Of Marriage