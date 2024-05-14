The Bear Season 3: Will It Have A Weekly Release Schedule? Release Date, Cast, Expected Plot & More To Know

The first two seasons of The Bear saw huge success, both critically and from fans' love for the show. And, its third season will be released soon. The second season of the series, released in June 2023, won multiple awards, including Best Comedy at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globe Awards, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Comedy Series) at the SAG Awards.

Both seasons earned 100% on Rotten Tomatoes proving its highly impressive plot and acting. The third season was announced in November 2023 and the filming started in February this year, as per a Deadline report. Read for more details.

The Bear season 3 cast

The majority of the original stars from season 2 are expected to return for season 3, including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. White will return as Carmy Berzatto, Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, Abby Elliott as, Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina.

In season 2, we have seen many exciting cameos; Jamie Lee Curtis guest starred as Carmy's mother Donna Berzatto, Molly Gordon as Carmy's (almost) girlfriend Claire, and Jon Bernthal returned for a flashback scene as Carmy's dead brother, Mikey. It's not clear, whether any of these will make a return in season 3.

What will be the season 3 of The Bear about?

The second season left us with a difficult cliffhanger in the main Friends Family Night episode. While details about the upcoming season are still under wraps, it's safe to assume that Season 3 will start where it ended, following the grand reopening of Carmi's family's Chicago sandwich shop. After the Season 2 finale, many burning questions remain unanswered. The status of Carmy’s relationship with sous chef Sydney remains unclear. Financially, the show left viewers wondering if The Bear would eventually turn a profit, especially considering the huge loan Carmi received from her shady uncle Jimmy.

The official synopsis for Season 3 offers some hints: "Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity." It appears the pressure will be on as Carmy strives for culinary greatness. This is likely to push the entire team to achieve something big, but it will also test their bonds to see if they can stick together.

Will The Bear season 3 be released weekly?

Seems like the makers are going to come up with the same strategy just like the last season though many fans did not like that. Rather than going for weekly release, the third season will air all at once, on June 27, 2024.

This season will be exclusively on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, and be available on Disney+ in all other regions at a later date.

Fans were hoping to watch the season all summer thinking that it would be an extended-release weekly, but like the previous seasons of the show, it will also follow the same route.

FX network released a teaser on May 9 that shows Carmy back in the kitchen.

The first two seasons and the upcoming third season of The Bear are exclusively available to stream on Hulu — or Disney+

