The Bear Season 3's Odd Bradley Cooper Cameo That Everyone Missed; Explained

This article contains spoilers.

The Bear’s Season 3 finale was a shocker for fans, who witnessed a lot of cross-referencing to chiefs from a different universe. Most notably, decorated actor Bradley Cooper made a cameo as his character Adam Jones from the 2015 film Brunt, in which the actor played the role of a renowned chef and his fall from grace. Amongst other celebrity cameos, including that of John Cena, David Zayas, and Josh Hartnett, Cooper’s Adam has sparked discussions over whether the Brunt and The Bear exist in the same universe.

The Bear Season 3 left on a cliffhanger

The Bear centers around the story of Cammy, a young chef who exists in the world of fine dining and returns to his hometown in Chicago. Upon arrival, he inherits his family’s struggling Italian beef sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. The following events trace the hardships that Cammy, played by star Jeremy Allen White, as he tries to run his shop, albeit in a manner not resonant with traditional ways.

This time around, The Bear Season 3 has viewers at the edge of their seats with a cliffhanger ending, as the events of this installment of the restaurant dramedy followed the titular high-end restaurant’s debut month and the struggles that entailed. "To be continued,” the text flashed on the screen, which has the viewers anticipating what’s to come in Season 4.

How does Bradley Cooper fit into the scene?

Cooper was on display as one of the famous chefs at the closing service of Ever, the Chicago-based restaurant where Olivia Colman’s Terry has been the head chef. While several real-life chefs have also made cameos in The Bear, Cooper’s still from Burnt points to a possible intertwining of both the fictional verses. Burnt was poorly received by critics, but the possibilty of Terry being a big fan of the film might not be a distant possibility.

In the 2015 film, the American Sniper alum was once the head chef of a two-time Michelin-star restaurant but lost it all to a series of destructive antics. Some have suggested that Cooper’s Adam is loosely based on critic Anthony Bourdain.

Considering the number of guest appearances that The Bear has had in the past, Cooper’s on-screen cameo would not be entirely a surprise, considering how his film and the Emmy-winning series are based on similar themes. Nonetheless, some fans argue this finale surprise is a possible indication of how the story unfolds in the next season, and if Cammy would take the route as Adam in Burnt, with the latter working it to the top in the end and earning his restaurant another Michelin star.

