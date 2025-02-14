The Bear Star Ayo Edebiri Recalls Her Father’s Reaction To Seeing Meryl Streep; ‘So Long of Him Stuttering…’

Ayo Edebiri recently recalled how her father reacted when he saw Meryl Streep for the first time in person. The actress from Bear spoke of the time when she had taken her father to the Emmys and found him shocked looking at what seemed to be one of his favorite actresses.

Talking to W, during a recent interview, Ayo Edebiri mentioned that her father was the back side of Meryl Streep’s head and had instantly got starstruck.

“He was like, 'Honey, honey, honey. Honey, you have to, you have to, can you please, can you please...'" Edebiri recalled. She also mentioned that he stuttered for a very long time but didn't get a chance to meet the Dont Look Up actress, as she went by very fast.

Further, the actress from Bottoms went on to mention that she had asked her father if he wanted to take a picture with Meryl Streep, also stating that she herself wasn't sure if she would have been able to ask the legendary actress. Talking during the interview, Edebiri added that seeing stars brings out a very different side of her father. "He gets really starstruck. He's really a man of few words; he's very charming and very wonderful, but he really doesn't speak very much."

Meanwhile, Ayo Edeiri also mentioned that her father's taste in movies had a great impact on her when it comes to arts and entertainment. Talking about her father, the Abbott Elementary actress stated that he likes to watch Westerns as well as Bollywood movies along with old Hollywood musicals.

Ayo Edebiri can be seen in action in her new thriller film Opus alongside John Malkovich, Murray Bartlett, Rosario Dawson, Tatanka Means, and a lot of other great actors.