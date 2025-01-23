The Bear Star Jon Bernthal Joins The Cast Of Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey; Set To Share Screen With Matt Damon And Tom Holland
Jon Bernthal has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie, Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and others. Scroll down to read the details.
Jon Bernthal, who is popularly known for his role in critically acclaimed projects like The Bear and Fury, is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie, Odyssey. The film is hailed by IMax, and the studios announced that the forthcoming cinematic piece by the Oscar-winning director will hit the screens in 2026.
Bernthal has been a new addition to the cast of the latest movie, following Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway confirming their appearances in the film. Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron will also star in Nolan’s next.
As for the announcement post, the production studios shared on the X account, “Christopher Nolan’s next film, Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.”
The tweet further read, “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”
The movie will tell the tale of bravery, loyalty, and heroism from Greek mythology. The cast members will start filming for their scenes in February, and the release of the movie will also mark the second collaborative project between Nolan and Universal Studios.
Apart from bagging a huge project that is set to release in the coming years, Bernthal will also be sharing the screen space with Ben Affleck in Accountant 2. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 25.
The Emmy-winning actor will further be seen in the series adaptation of His & Hers, which will stream on Netflix this year.
