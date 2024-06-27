The Bear’s Chris Witaske Reveals 'Bear Hugging' Fan Who Got Emotional Recalling Final Episode of Season 2

FX’s The Bear series has quickly garnered popularity, thanks to its compelling storytelling and the impeccable acting performances of all the actors featured in the show.

Season 3 of the show was recently released and many fans quickly tuned in to watch the highly anticipated show. This reflects the kind of impact the show has created in the minds of the audience. Chris Witaske, who stars in the hit show, expresses a beautiful moment he had with a fan that led him to ‘bear hugging’ the stranger.

Chris Wistake shares his emotional experience with a fan

On June 25, during the season premiere of the show, Witaske spoke with People and shared an emotional moment he had with a fan.

The actor said that he was at a concert in Chicago and a person came up to him and spoke about the screen that the actor has in the last episode of season two along with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Witaske added that when he was talking, he got emotional and broke down as it really affected him. The actor continued, "And so there I was, bear-hugging this stranger at a concert. It was a cool moment."

Witsake expressed that there were moments while filming the Fishes episode that got him emotional. Reflecting on his intense scene with Jaime Lee Curtis, he expressed feeling overwhelmed at times.

He added, “It was too much, man. It was. And some of these people are more method actors than me. I am like a Chicago comedy dude, and so when people stay in character in between takes and intense. It's a lot. That night I had to decompress and meditate."

Advertisement

Ayo Edebiri on her character Sydney’s dynamic with Carmy

As per Vanity Fair, during a press conference, the actress touched on the changing dynamic between her character Sydney and Jeremy Allen White’s character Carmy in the new season.

She said that Sydney looked up to White’s character but now she is, "in the thick of doing business with,” Carmy making it more chaotic than she might have idealized before they both started working together.

The Bottoms star cleared to TVLine that there isn't any potential romance between Carmy and Sydney in the latest season. She said that she does not want to “rain” on anyone’s parade. She continued, “But I don't think so. I don't think so. And Jeremy has said this, too."

The Bear season three is available to stream on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Here's How Sabrina Carpenter Reacted To Her First Hot 100 No. 1; Says 'I Will Always Remember'