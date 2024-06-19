The Beast Within Trailer: Kit Harington Transforms Into Man-Wolf For Upcoming Monster Movie; WATCH

Kit Harington seems to have gone from playing a wolf lover (Game of Thrones) to becoming one himself in the upcoming werewolf movie The Beast Within, the trailer for which dropped in the late hours of Tuesday, June 18.

Here's the official synopsis for the production: “After a series of strange events lead her to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow (Caoilinn Springall) follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the ancient forest. But upon witnessing her father (Harington) undergo a terrible transformation, she too becomes ensnared by the dark ancestral secret they've tried so desperately to conceal.”

Watch the trailer below!

The Beast Within Trailer —

Exploring potential theories for The Beast Within

While the trailer does not come right out and mention Harrington’s eerie transformation in the film, there are some clues that the creature he transforms into once a month is actually a werewolf. His long claws, fangs, and shiny yellow eyes tell a story enough, but it's the repeated shots of the full moon that truly give it away. Not to forget, we also see Harington’s wife in the film (Ashleigh Cummings) strap a sturdy dog belt around his neck as he squats naked in a dark cage. Moreover, the trailer depicts Harington as a fur-loving person when he is not in his beast mode, further asserting the speculations.

His daughter, Willow, too appears to be turning into a creature of lore in the final few seconds of the trailer.

The Beast Within, a narrative feature by Alexander J. Farrell, hits theaters this July and makes its world premiere at this summer’s Fantasia International Film Festival.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Couldn't Find The Right Story': Kit Harington Opens Up On Fate Of Game Of Thrones Spinoff Series About Jon Snow